In a revelation that is sure to make Married At First Sight expert John Aiken do a little jig and scream “I told you so,” a Reddit user has come clean about how talking about scenes in MAFS as a case study in therapy actually helps them IRL.

Yes, you read that right. Calling all MAFS apologists. This show is ~helping~ people.

After watching the reality show for the first time this season, Reddit user u/moocowdivinity couldn’t help but bring up one of the on-screen scenarios with their therapist. Apparently, their therapist had a giggle and mentioned that a bunch of their clients talk about MAFS as a case study during their therapy sessions.

I have to admit, I am one of those people. When I started covering MAFS for work a few years back, I could not stop yabbering to my therapist about the batshit behaviour we’d see on screen and the tea they’d dish in interviews.

Joanne, the cheeky gal, absolutely loved to gasbag about the show just as much as I did. And eventually after discussing what went down, she’d expertly bring the topic back to my own relationship.

As someone who treats therapy like a one woman show, I did not appreciate this subtle change in topic. Don’t you want to listen to my witty repartee, Joanne?!

These days, I’ll admit that a smidge of self-reflection was very needed and did me well.

Incidentally, it seems like u/moocowdivinity had a pretty similar experience.

“Even though this show is obviously drama filled and at times mind numbing, it kind of has made me reflect on my relationships a lot and my own communication styles etc in relationships,” they wrote.

“I never thought Married At First Sight could actually somewhat benefit my growth irl looooool.”

We’re not the only ones, either.

“I’ve had a similar experience,” Reddit user DJVizionz replied.

“I feel like it makes sense – it’s a juggernaut of a national show that’s holding up a mirror to us all. Romantic relationships aside it gives pause to reflect on how I behave in a hundred different contexts. Loyalty, group behaviour, ethical questions…..all sorts. I like it for that reason.”

Look, there’s no question that MAFS has put some very problematic behaviour on our screens in the past.

This season alone we’ve seen manipulation, lies and cheating between couples on the show.

But just because we’re watching a train wreck happen, it doesn’t mean we’re taking notes ready to apply these behaviours to our own lives.

If we look at MAFS through a self-reflective lens like moocowdivinity, maybe we can actually learn something and better ourselves.

But if that’s a stretch, let’s just focus on what not to do in a relationship. I think the show has that covered.

