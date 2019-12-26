Thanks for signing up!

Christmas may be over and New Years sounds like it’s gonna be such a scorcher that it’ll probz suck, but we promise there are other things to look forward to, namely Married At First Sight (MAFS).

Channel Nine has released the latest trailer for the forthcoming season, set to drop on February 3.

The trailer teases the next ’round of brides and grooms set to walk down the aisle in the 2020 rendition of the series.

It shows your run-of-the-mill MAFS tropes from pre-wedding jitters to couple fights to walk-outs to disgust from the fam, plus a returning contestant or two.

Check it out below, via the MAFS Instagram:

Last month, a bunch of contestants leaked, including the show’s first ever lesbian couple and the return of 2019 star Elizabeth Sobinoff and the trailer confirms both rumours.

One half of the show’s first ever lesbian pairing

For a full list of the 2020 contestants, head here.