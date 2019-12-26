Better start thinking cold thoughts in anticipation for New Years Eve ‘coz apparently it’s gonna be a scorcher.

Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said an “extreme” heatwave is slowly building over Australia’s south, bringing soaring temperatures and dry winds in the coming days.

Scarily, the warm front will elevate bushfire danger in parts of the nation’s south as “severe” conditions build.

Monday and Tuesday are tipped to be the worst days for bushfires and smoke haze which coincides with new years.

Sharpe said the “extreme” heatwave is currently lingering over northwestern parts of the country, where the mercury is breaking 45C today.

“As we move through the week though, that heat is going to build through southern parts of Australia,” he said.

Severe to Extreme #heatwave conditions are set to develop over a large part of #NSW from the weekend into early next week. Plan ahead now – monitor the weather forecast: https://t.co/UdBoGyM9Kc and know how to look after yourself and others in the heat: https://t.co/oHq1GI87zW pic.twitter.com/YrRbv6m5gK — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 24, 2019

“Initially, winds are not going to be that strong so we’re going to see a few regions with severe fire danger on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s not going to be that dangerous, but it really ramps up at the end of heatwave on Monday.”

On Monday, strong winds will “suddenly” pick up and severe heat will hit Victoria, South Australia, NSW and even Tasmania.

Temperatures are set to hit the 40s on the mainland and the mid-30s in Tasmania.

Sharpe adds that “dangerous” fire conditions are expected to peak on that day and there will likely be smoke haze in Sydney on New Year’s Eve.

Two firefighters were killed and as many as 100 houses destroyed when bushfires ripped through NSW on Thursday and Saturday last week.