Some absolute asshat is due in court today after allegedly knocking off goods donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day and Jesus fucken wept.

The 37-year-old allegedly forced her way into a supermarket in western Sydney at about 3.40pm yesterday, according to NSW Police as reported by news.com.au.

After making her way into the supermarket on Railway Terrace in Schofields, the woman allegedly stole food, mobile phone SIM cards and a trolley of items that had been donated to members of the NSW RFS.

Police were called to the scene where they tried to stop the woman and a man, 48, as they drove away from the supermarket.

Despite the police in hot pursuit, the woman continued to drive away at high speed.

A police chopper was called in to assist with the chase.

A short time later the vehicle stopped after hitting a fence in St Albans Road and the man and woman were arrested.

The woman was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving.

Bail was refused. She will appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.

The man was charged with possession of a prescribed substance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due in Blacktown Local Court on February 3.