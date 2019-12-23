South Australia Premier Steven Marshall has told media that 86 homes have been destroyed in the Adelaide Hills bushfires, as Country Fire Service volunteers continue to battle the Cudlee Creek blaze before dangerous weather conditions return.

As reported by the ABC, Premier Marshall said around 500 outbuildings, hundreds of vehicles, livestock, pets and crops – including many of the vineyards in the area – have been destroyed.

The Cudlee Creek fire remains on Watch and Act, as Country Fire Service volunteers work to maintain it’s 127 kilometre perimeter and prevent flare ups outside of it – especially since the weather is set to turn catastrophic this weekend.

“Weather conditions are currently favourable. Light winds are forecast for the next few days, gradually increasing to very hot and windy fire danger conditions by the weekend,” the CFS told SBS News.

1100 hectares of the Adelaide Hills vineyards are believed to have been destroyed or badly damaged due to the fires, which equates to around one-third of the area’s grape production.

40,000 hectares have burned across the state as of today, with one fatality – Charleston resident Ron Selth, 69. Selth was discovered dead at his property on Saturday, but Steven Marshall told ABC Breakfast that while he is “very sad” over Selth’s death, he’s “amazed” there weren’t more fatalities due to the extreme conditions of the fires.

Image: AAP