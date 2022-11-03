A NSW police officer’s job is under review after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while drink-driving.

Police were called to Ashton on Wednesday at around 3.30pm after reports of a crash on Maxwells Avenue.

The ute was driven by a 35-year-old man, and his four-year-old daughter was in the backseat when a Honda crashed into them. No one was injured.

A 25-year-old probationary constable was taken to Liverpool Police Station where his blood alcohol was allegedly found to be nearly five times the legal limit at 0.243.

1/4Image source: 9 News 2/4Image source: 9 News 3/4Image source: 9 News 4/4Image source: 9 News Advertisement

A local resident told 9 News he returned home to find the ute in his neighbour’s fence and the Honda “all smashed up” in the middle of the road. He said he overheard paramedics separating the drivers after an altercation where the ute driver accused the police officer of driving over the median line “out of nowhere”.

“It could have been a lot worse, a lot worse,” the witness told 9 News. The crash occurred in a school zone and he said the footpath was often busy with parents picking up their kids from class.

“There was a cyclist that almost got taken out as well,” he continued.

“He was 100 metres away he said if he was any quicker he would have been taken up all the ute.”

NSW Police said the constable was off-duty and attached to a command within the South West Metropolitan Region. His drivers licence has been suspended and his employment is under review.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she was “disappointed” by the incident and that the police officer had only been with the force for four months.

“I’ll consider his employment status today,” she told 7 NEWS on Thursday.

The officer was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink-driving and will appear in Liverpool Local Court on December 14. If he’s found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $3300 and license suspension for at least 12 months.