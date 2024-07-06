16 Y.O. Dead After Car Crash In Port Stephens & Teen Driver Allegedly Positive On Breath Test

A teenage boy died after a car crashed into a tree last night in Port Stephens, in the Hunter Valley region. NSW Police have alleged that the driver returned a positive reading when subjected to a roadside breath test.

The white Ford Falcon was carrying five teenagers aged between 14 and 17 when it veered off the road and collided with a tree in the Port Stephens suburb of Salt Ash, at 10.45pm Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the site of the car crash, Lemon Tree Passage Road.

Despite best efforts from paramedics, the 16-year-old boy died on the way to hospital.

“Three other teenage passengers, aged 14 and two 17-year-olds, were taken to John Hunter Hospital for various non-life-threatening injuries,” read a statement from NSW Police.

“A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash commenced.”

After being breath tested by police at the scene, the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle allegedly returned a positive result. He was then taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Unit or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.