I have two loyalties to MAFS couples right now – Luke/Poppy, and Tash/Amanda. Everyone else – don’t care! Break up whenever you like! These two? IF YOU SPLIT UP I WILL RIOT.

With Luke and Poppy, I’m just obsessed with Poppy and think she deserves a lovely, stable man like Luke seems to be after her heinous experience with her ex-husband. But with Tash and Amanda, I just need their love to blossom for sweet baby angel Amanda’s sake. I am so invested in her after bawling my eyes out as she expressed her struggle to find acceptance as a lesbian within her traditional family.

So the news that my favourite couple might have already split up is DEEPLY UNSETTLING.

It comes via The Daily Mail which means we need to take it with a literal truckload of salt, but it’s also based on a deleted Instagram post, not some “source”. Which is why I’m alarmed.

The post was shared by Amanda last year on October 3rd, which is just four weeks after the TV marriage was filmed. While it was deleted, quick fingers managed to grab a screenshot which has since made it’s way into the hands of The Daily Mail’s writing team.

Note the MAFS gif of Heidi in the bottom corner there – seems to indicate she’s referring to her MAFS experience, not some rando.

There’s also a damning NW Magazine interview between the pair doing the rounds, with some – erm – interesting comments.

“I’m quite quirky and edgy, and I’ll say things, then she doesn’t know what to do with me. She’s got a dad sense of humour and it’s dorky. Amanda can be very controlling too.” Tash told NW.

YIKES. Amanda said some suss stuff too.

“As soon as the cameras stop rolling, Tash doesn’t want to hang out with me. She doesn’t even want to watch a movie together – nothing! I can’t help thinking, ‘This is fucked!’”

STILL, I’m hoping the comments are just red herrings to make us guess, and that some shit goes down with another contestant at a dinner party that riled Amanda up, with the Insta post being about that and not Tash.

We won’t know until we see in on TV since producers for these reality shows have official info on LOCK, but I’m very, very nervous. I NEED TO BELIEVE IN LOVE, YOU GUYS.