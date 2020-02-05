You guys, this many nights a week of MAFS is a LOT. I didn’t realise so much happened per episode. I feel like I am currently made of MAFS. My cells only know cheap wedding dresses and weird Hobbit themed ceremonies.

But here we are. Episode 3.

We come back to Amanda and Tash after their wedding night. They’re asked if things got hot and heavy, but Tash says “do you mean Amanda’s body making the bed warm”. Amanda tells the camera no sex happened, unfortunately. She seems genuinely cut she didn’t get down and dirty with Tash on their wedding night. To be fair, my friend Jenna, who is a lesbian, repeatedly tells me one day in “lesbian relationship time” is like a month or something in straight time so maybe it IS weird they didn’t bone.

i guess you didn’t mean to do that thing with your foot then

Tash has woken up feeling like they got all tangled up in the romance of the wedding, which yes, this is absolutely true, that is THE POINT OF THE SHOW, TASH. Sorry did you think you were coming on reality TV to just like, slowly go on a few dates?

idk wonder if this mild panic is bc I got married in 5 seconds

Meanwhile Natasha and Mikey had sexual chemistry, via a “few dirty kisses” according to Natasha. She says he’s nothing like guys she’s dated before, noting that he is family oriented and she hasn’t dated anyone like that before. You know who I reckon isn’t family oriented, Natasha?

I’m a cowboooooy, on a steeeeel horse I riiiiiiiide

But I digress. We move on to the 24/7 chatty chatterson Hayley. She says people assume she’s edgy because of the tatts. To show she’s just your regular girl next door, they show her sipping espresso in a cape jacket that should have gone in the bin circa 2012.

what purpose does this jacket serve, i genuinely need to know

She reveals that her teen years were rough. She reveals this over a montage of her cycling.

gotta make traxxxxxxx

I don’t know why they continue with the cycling montage as Hayley talks candidly about her drug use teen years, being kicked out of home and crippling lifestyle. But here we are.

Hot wheels over here

She explains that she turned to body building to escape her life of drugs, which is nice. Cue shots of her working out and me eating my Ristorante pizza while dribbling sauce on my top.

wow this makes my new boxing muscles just small peas under some skin

They match her up with David, a combat sportsman. FAKE JOB ALERT!

so what you’re saying is you are a boxing enthusiast

He says he’s won two Australian Muay Thai titles. I still don’t believe this is a job. He also insists on going “ASH ASH ASH ASH” every time he punches a glove, which must get insanely annoying for his instructors.

Of course, there’s a sad story involved – David’s involves spinal surgery he didn’t think he’d wake up from. It meant he had to stop his combat sportsing, so now he has LITERALLY MY TWO DREAM JOBS – BEING A COWBOY AND ALSO DRIVING ROAD TRAINS.

clippy cloppy clippy cloppy

Seriously, I have this life dream of one day driving a road train. Imagine the thrill of being so high up, dragging tonnes of… concrete… behind you on the wide open highways of Australia. Ahhhh, honestly that is the life.

Anyway! Fantasy time OVER! In wild news, he says he doesn’t think his lifestyle is attractive. HELLO, READ ABOVE.

what about this isn’t idyllic. Ok maybe the ice-freeze air and a horse breathing on your head

Before we get to see their wedding, we roll over to Vanessa. She’s 31 and her defining characteristic, in her eyes, is her cystic acne. I got SO emotional you guys, when she started talking about it. I get eczema on my face and sometimes my eye swells up, I know how fucking shit you can feel when your skin isn’t good.

genuinely this broke me a bit.

Vanessa thinks no one could like “this”, gesturing to her face. :((((( I hate this so much. I hope they give her the angeliest angel from heaven who thinks she’s beautiful.

They give her Chris, a guy who works in sport with disadvantaged kids and so far seems like Coach Taylor but single.

Clear eyes full hearts can’t lose

Chris has two little boys and a LOT of children’s toys. Seriously, this room makes me claustrophobic.

oh god so many tiny things to step on barefoot

Here is my red flag – Chris says he wants to be a protector, and I can’t see Hayley as someone who wants to be protected by a dude. But who knows! Let’s find out on NATIONAL TV!

Meanwhile David choofs off to tell his conservative Christian parents that he’s marrying a rando on TV for no reason. They love this news, obviously.

jesus does not love this

Buuuut they’ll go to the wedding because they love their son, so all is well in the MAFS world.

Back to Chris, who is prepping for his wedding, including what looks like an alarming NEW skin-destroying fade on top of his existing skin-destroying fade.

like did he just go “absolutely rip into my scalp, mate, thanks fella”

While his bride Vanessa is getting prepped, she talks about her acne again. The makeup artist (and all of us, screaming at the telly) is like “you think it’s WAY worse than it is”, but she’s not buying it. I need this woman to find a supportive partner, and if Chris turns into a demon who gives her ANY shit for her skin I will personally rip his ballsack off.

YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL MAJESTIC ANGEL VANESSA

Hayley / David are also prepping, and David has his adorable dog Jasmine with him and says “I wish she could come”. Oh my god, why can’t she.

LET JASMINE ATTEND PRODUCERS, YOU COWARDS

David has her “with him” in the form of socks that have Jasmine’s face on them. Screeeeeaming, this is too amazing.

We follow David as he heads to his altar, and Hayley as she heads to the wedding. I’m actually starting to get confused about who is marrying who now, does anyone else think Hayley and Vanessa look kind of similar, and David and Chris’ fades blend them into one?

Cute but WHO ARE YOU MARRYING

Update: Hayley is marrying David. Okay. We’re back across this. David LOVES Mildly Unhinged Hayley from the get-go, even though she is screaming “oh my god! hi!” to everyone as she stomps across the grass toward the aisle.

He says he likes that she is confident and fun. I hope this continues because HOW CUTE.

look at that BEAM

You know who does not love Hayley? David’s conservative parents.

please satan, open the earth and swallow this woman whole down to Hades

They like, PROPER tongue-kiss for their first kiss, which of course went down swimmingly with David’s parents.

that’s it, it’s time for a blood sacrifice

Next we have Vanessa heading to the altar, with her absolutely FIERCE MAID OF HONOUR:

I never thought I’d be into a half bob and yet here we are

Can someone make a spin-off starring this guy and that spicy hairdresser friend of Natasha’s, and they just go to weddings and bitch about everyone? Yes thanks.

The guests roll in, including this person who has definitely chosen the outfit most likely to see her upstage the bride.

this screams PUT ME ON MAFS 2021

I don’t know why this show keeps getting their decor inspiration from The Hobbit, but they’re back at it again.

Gandalf is clenching

The first sight bit… does not go well for Vanessa and Chris. He literally looks like he wants to run screaming into the forest and never return.

hahahahahahahhaahaha why god

It’s a weird reaction because Vanessa looks great, and he says as much to the camera. It’s not like she bounded in screaming like Hayley did – which luckily, David liked, but was absolutely more polarising behaviour than simply walking down the aisle calmly.

When it comes to the first kiss, he gives her a peck so quick I can’t even screenshot it.

oh godddd i can’t take the awkward anymore

I literally can’t handle it, I need to move on and thankfully we do – to Hayley and David who are SO loved up and obsessed with each other.

now my heart is exploding not shrinking, stop PLAYING WITH ME MAFS

Meanwhile things are still not warming up with Vanessa and Chris. Chris is being, frankly, an absolute buttface. He clearly isn’t vibing Vanessa but he’s making it really obvious, and like grow up dude? You came on a fucking show where you marry a rando, the whole POINT is to be open-minded and see if the attraction grows. Just pull your head in and stop making her feel ugly – she literally says to camera that she feels it’s a “beauty and the beast thing, and hopefully the attraction develops” – she MEANS SHE IS THE BEAST AND THAT IS SO FUCKING AWFUL.

She’s gorgeous and I hate this man so far.

this woman is beautiful stop making her feel like shit you bad-fade bastard

Meanwhile David totally gets it, he says that while he’s never dated someone with such high energy before, “maybe that’s why I’ve been single all this time”. YEAH, EXACTLY. THANK YOU WISE DAVID.

be more like David, everyone

As a side note, Hayley has delightful, good-pal bridesmaids unlike those two demons from last night.

put these guys in that spin off show too

In fact, both brides have LOVELY support friends – over at Vanessa’s wedding, her three besties shut her down when she starts saying she must have been a disappointment for Chris.

Yes ladies support ladies fuck yeah

To be fair, maybe Buttface Chris isn’t a buttface. He says to his mum and sister-in-the-upstage-dress that he finds her attractive, and says the same to camera. Is he bullshitting us? Maybe. Orrrrr the producers were playing silly buggers with our emotions. Who knows!

Back at Hayley/David’s wedding, we’ve got some beat-boxing.

lol

And a mum who would like to wake up from this fever dream please.

just put me in a home so i can escape this

In absolute DECEASED scenes, Dad David starts telling David to get to know Hayley first before “going… getting… in too deep”.

He means the sex.

oh my god dad shut up shut up shut up

Back to Vanessa and Chris, they sit down for a chat. Chris tells her about his two kids – I’m starting to think MAYBE the reason he’s been heaps weird for the whole wedding is because he was nervous to have this convo?

Anyway, both couples head off to their wedding nights. I would put money on David and Hayley doing it, but Vanessa and Chris sleep in separate bedrooms!! Which is kind of cute, tbh.

READ MORE This Deleted Insta Post Might Indicate 'MAFS' Faves Tash & Amanda Are Already Divorced
Image: MAFS