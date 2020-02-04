HOOOOOO CHILD, that was a lot. We witnessed family divides, bitter bridesmaids and toxic projections of masculine ideas (check out the official episode recap here). Episode two of MAFS may officially be done and dusted, but not without a fuckload of tears, primarily (entirely) thanks to Tash and Amanda serving some powerful queer love energy on primetime Oz telly. We love to see it.

I mean, if you haven’t seen the episode yet, literally just replay Amanda’s vows – it’ll have you ugly-shrieking into your pillow for a fortnight.

A lot happened this episode, but let’s be real, this Twitter recap is essentially an Amanda and Tash stan-fest.

Let’s dive straight in. (See what I did there?) (I’ll let myself out now.)

READ MORE In Defence Of Poppy, Married At First Sight's Most Polarising Spouse

It’s no secret that Twitter literally shat on the bridesmaids, but we’re going to keep it cute and classy tonight, okay?

Now, back to some positivity. THIS:

Like many viewers, I didn’t expect to be swimming in my feels at multiple points of the episode but, alas, queer love will do that to you.

Long story short, we fucking stan the couple, and have genuine hopes that they’ll develop a connection.

Oh yeah, and then there was the fucking creepy Thomas Markle ads. Geez Louise.

Way to snap me out of my feels, Thomas. God, how rude. Ciao for now.

READ MORE That 'MAFS' Celebrant Is The Lead Singer In A Hardcore Band & We Love The Dichotomy
Image: Channel 9