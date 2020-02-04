HOOOOOO CHILD, that was a lot. We witnessed family divides, bitter bridesmaids and toxic projections of masculine ideas (check out the official episode recap here). Episode two of MAFS may officially be done and dusted, but not without a fuckload of tears, primarily (entirely) thanks to Tash and Amanda serving some powerful queer love energy on primetime Oz telly. We love to see it.

I mean, if you haven’t seen the episode yet, literally just replay Amanda’s vows – it’ll have you ugly-shrieking into your pillow for a fortnight.

A lot happened this episode, but let’s be real, this Twitter recap is essentially an Amanda and Tash stan-fest.

Let’s dive straight in. (See what I did there?) (I’ll let myself out now.)

amanda’s mum trying to work out why she’s mic’d up, has studio lighting on her and why there’s an entire tv crew in her kitchen #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/YCCwGF5ijr — Haydn Hickson (@haydn_hickson) February 4, 2020

It’s no secret that Twitter literally shat on the bridesmaids, but we’re going to keep it cute and classy tonight, okay?

bridesmaids: tell us about your past

amanda: *opens up about her past*

bridesmaids: omg you just don’t talk to your wife’s friends about that stuff#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Bbym7ztgHq — karen ♡ (@kkarennnx) February 4, 2020

Now, back to some positivity. THIS:

the three stages to full equality: the postal survey, the parliamentary vote, and the first lesbian wedding on #MAFS — Lane Sainty (@lanesainty) February 4, 2020

Like many viewers, I didn’t expect to be swimming in my feels at multiple points of the episode but, alas, queer love will do that to you.

Long story short, we fucking stan the couple, and have genuine hopes that they’ll develop a connection.

it might be a too early to call but i genuinely have high hopes for Amanda and Tash. #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha (@intosneedy) February 4, 2020

Oh yeah, and then there was the fucking creepy Thomas Markle ads. Geez Louise.

The ad of Thomas Markle saying “it’s time to take care of your daddy” is truly the horror film no one asked for. #mafs — Nicky Arnall (@NickyArnall) February 4, 2020

Way to snap me out of my feels, Thomas. God, how rude. Ciao for now.