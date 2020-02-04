The season premiere of MAFS was iconic for a number of reasons. Firstly, Poppy arrived, a spouse who’s bound to produce a number of stellar catchphrases. We were also blessed with Luke’s presence, who is already too pure for this world. Above all else, though, we met the celebrant who tied the two together… whose unexpected side hustle is nothing short of inspiring.

Let’s backtrack…

When Trent Baldock‘s face popped up on screen, many referred to him as MAFS celebrant guy. Which he is. Love that him.

“I became a marriage celebrant just under a year ago because two friends wanted me to marry them,” his website trentthecelebrant.com explains. “I never thought I would do it again but I was blown away with gratitude and overwhelmed by the insane lifting feeling that came over me when joining two people who are head over heels in love with each other, and who will spend the rest of their lives together.”

Meanwhile, others pointed him out as Trentless, the lead singer of hardcore band, Relentless.

Walk in the door and see @TRENTLESS on TV marrying the couple on #MAFS ???????? — AMXO (@AngelaMareexo) January 28, 2019

Yep, your blessed eyes didn’t deceive you. Just like Hannah Montana is to Miley Cyrus, Trentless is the front man for Relentless, signed to Dogfight Records, an Australian indie label started in 2008 by Trent himself.

He’s a carpenter by trade, as well, confirming that he is pretty much good at everything. You simply can’t help but admire a multifaceted talent. Take it away boys…