Just when you thought ex MAFS couple Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke’s relationship couldn’t get anymore cooked, he’s now gone and done the dirty with his former bride’s bestie.

Mate…

In a wild turn of events, Mikey has moved on with Natasha’s friend, a gal by the name of Kelly Burke.

Need proof? Well, these pics show the pair spending Valentine’s Day together and Kelly even travelled to Italy in December for a holiday with Mikey’s family, according to Daily Mail Australia. Both MAJOR relationship milestones.

But wait, it gets better.

A leaked text convo between Natasha and Mikey (obtained by Daily Mail Australia) reveal that she’s understandably livid about her mate dating her ex.

“Kels is a Sydney social girl. It’s just a little bit shit that you tore me apart for being a brand-loving Sydney party girl, and now you’re taking Kelly to dinner and planning on her coming to Europe in December,” Natasha texted Mikey.

She then accused her ex of “portraying a facade” on television, and said she would make sure his new relationship “is torn apart.”

Okay Blair Waldorf.

Meanwhile, Mikey’s brother Tom Pembroke has come out of the woodwork and told the publication that Kelly is “certainly more suited” to Mikey than his on-screen bride.

Here’s what he had to say:

“They’ve got a lot of respect for each other. They are both very impulsive, both very adventurous and both very spontaneous. I think Kelly is a much better match for Mikey than Natasha. She’s very different to Natasha. I think she’s a lot more settled in herself. She is quite honest about herself and she’s definitely more suited to what Mikey is about.

Bloody hell, what a mess. Hit here to have a read of the spicy text convo.