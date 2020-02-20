Now that Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke’s MAFS marriage is over, both parties are determined to have the final word.

Following Pembroke’s claim that he “wasn’t attracted to her” and once faked a leg cramp to get out of having sex with her, Tash has come out swinging.

“The excuses that men come up with these days… Look, Mikey did actually have a cramp and he was nearly crying while asking me to rub it out. So if that as fake, he deserves an Oscar,” she said on KIIS FM’s The Kyle And Jackie O Show.

“And I mean if the sex was that bad, I doubt he’d come back for more! So I do think the cramp was real. I just think his ego was bruised. The third time was also good because it was makeup sex.”

This follows Mikey’s claim that he was never into Tash as she’s “not someone I would ever go for.”

“We boned twice. The first was where I lasted 10 seconds and the second time was when I pulled the leg cramp excuse and that was it,” said Mikey.

“I wasn’t completely off her but she’s not someone I would ever go for… I’m not attracted to Natasha.”

Meanwhile, Natasha is reportedly over in Bali with fellow ex-bride Tash Herz, having a girls trip to get away from the drama.