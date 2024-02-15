MAFS’ Jack Dunkley Is Giving MySpace ’08 In These Side-Fringe Pics & I’m AcTuAlLy ObSeSsEd

While we all go through our awkward phase, not all of us end up on Married At First Sight — like Jack Dunkley — where photos from that time will come back to bite us in the ass.
After doing some very ~serious~ investigation work to find out who from MAFS Season 11 is a either a) a clout-chaser b) keen on an influencer life or c) wants to kick off an acting career, we stumbled upon Jack’s StarNow page.
It’s GIVINGGG but in a completely different way to the way Tori’s bestie, Lea, was using the term during MAFS Episode Two.
It’s giving MySpace ’07.
It’s giving MSN Messenger webcam from eBay.
It’s giving Tumblr boy aesthetic.
It’s giving one of 100% That Tim‘s emo personalities.
I’m fucking here for it and may have even bumped into her at a Something Corporate concert.
And look, given Tori — Jack’s MAFS wife — and her mum were so enamoured by Jack’s teeth on his MAFS wedding day, I would like to point out that they’ve definitely changed since these photos were taken.
I don’t say this to be an asshole because I think it was quite obvious that he had dental work done to perfect his stunning smile — and that any cosmetic work is fabulous if it makes you feel fabulous as a result — but because I want to keep our own beauty expectations of ourselves realistic.
Can you tell I hate my teeth? Moving on.
If you’re thinking, ‘This can’t be Jack! No way!’, I would like to politely point out his cost-per-wear ratio on the rainbow headband he is wearing in this shot.
He was wearing it in photos with his ex-girlfriend which are far more recent and far more man bunny.
Anyway I love all of this and it’s a crying shame none of us can access our MySpace profiles to find our own versions of these photos. What a time to be alive.
Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can read her MAFS 2024 recaps and follow her on Instagram.