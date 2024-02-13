Married At First Sight‘s Jack Dunkley has very quickly been pinned as the villain for MAFS 2024, with many drawing comparisons to the personal trainer and MAFS 2023’s Harrison Boon.



READ MORE Here Are All The Cheeky Editing Fails From This Year’s Married At First Sight

There’s a lot of talk about MAFS‘ most controversial groom (so far), so we’ve compiled everything we know about Jack below.

Who is Jack Dunkley married to on MAFS?

Jack is married to Tori Adams. The pair tied the (fake) knot in Episode 2 of MAFS 2024 and appeared to hit it off from the start, with Tori’s mum more or less giving her cheeky nod of approval.

Speaking with PEDESTRIAN.TV in February, Jack said that we hadn’t seen the real Tori on our screens yet and that “the edit” was to blame.

Tori and Jack meeting each other for the first time. (Image: Nine)

“She’s incredible,” he said. “She’s one of the most well-spoken people in the entire cast and you’ve barely heard Tori say a word.”



READ MORE A MAFS Star Is Already Complaining About The Edit & Went To Town On The Radio This Morn

What does Jack do for work?

Jack is a personal trainer.

“I do hold myself a certain way, I do have a look about me, but I’m a humble guy and I like to help people — that’s what I do for a living,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.



“I help people find themselves and their inner peace, and I have my inner peace, I’m just lonely and I’m very much misunderstood.”

When he only had PT clients at his MAFS wedding to Tori, it raised alarm bells for her best friend, Lea. She deemed it an orange flag, wondering why people who don’t get a service from him weren’t also in attendance.

Jack at his wedding with his clients

When speaking with PEDESTRIAN.TV in February, Jack noted that Lea will come back later in MAFS Season 11 and that there was another scene filmed with her.

“Me and Lea have a great relationship now after we got to know each other,” Jack told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

What do we know about Jack’s ex-girlfriend?

Jack has been a topic of conversation on MAFS this year after it was revealed that he was still speaking with his ex-girlfriend around the same time he was speaking to the MAFS experts about coming on Season 11.



It’s very much a ‘he said, she said’ situation when it comes to Jack and his ex-girlfriend, who he was with prior to filming MAFS Season 11.

Jack was questioned about a past relationship at the very first MAFS Commitment Ceremony.

The crux of the story is that Jack told the ex-girlfriend that he was going overseas when he was going on MAFS 2024. While Jack doesn’t deny this, he claims he only fed her that story because he’d already (unsuccessfully) tried to end things earlier.

However, he has continued to deny that his relationship with her was serious and even told PEDESTRIAN.TV that he prepared Tori for the ex-girlfriend story surfacing.

During the first Commitment Ceremony of Season 11, Jack confirmed with the MAFS experts that he was still with his ex-girlfriend when he had met John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

Is Jack the MAFS 2024 villain?

As far as the way he’s being portrayed, Jack told PEDESTRIAN.TV he “didn’t want [the villain edit]” and instead wanted the audience to hear about how he’s been “unlucky in love”, including his failed engagement a couple of years ago.

Jack’s MAFS wife, Tori, found a picture of Jack’s ex-fianceé in his camera roll

“They’ve pinned me as the villain and the F Boy. Not happy about it, but I was well aware it could definitely turn that way because I’ve seen the show many times,” he said.

Jack noted that his inner circle prepared him for a villain edit.

“[My friends and family] said, ‘You have a look about you and you hold yourself a certain way, you have a big chance of getting a villain edit’ and they were right. I’ve ended up being a bit of a villain this season.”

Jack’s comparison to Harrison from MAFS Season 10

PEDESTRIAN.TV recently spoke to Jack about his experience so far on MAFS Season 11, and the controversial groom admitted he knew he’d be a Harrison-type from the get-go.

Harrison was one of the most talked about MAFS grooms in Season 10

“My friends and family that know me and respect me, I told them, ‘I’m getting married, I’m going on MAFS,’ and they all sighed and they looked at me, and they said, ‘We’re happy for you Jack but you’re going to be Harrison 2.0, we’ll tell you right now.’”



Jack admits that his views on Harrison have changed now that he’s been in similar shoes.

“I’ve actually gone and read some of his stuff,” Jack explained, noting that Bryce Ruthven and Dean Wells weren’t happy with their villain edit either. “I don’t deep dive on it, I just have a look and have a read.”

“It’s interesting because I’m experiencing it now. And yeah, it’s funny. It’s funny the way they [the previous villains] speak on it, the way they talk about the edits, how they perceive people — and it’s definitely what I’m experiencing.

“I would never believe anything I saw on a TV show again.”

Chantelle Schmidt is PEDESTRIAN.TV’S MAFS recapper. You can read her MAFS recaps and follow her on Instagram.