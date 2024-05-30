MAFS’ Jack Dunkley Has Revealed When He’s Keen To Have Kiddos With Tori Adams During A Q&A Sesh

Controversial Married At First Sight (MAFS) couple Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams have spilled some tea regarding their life beyond the reality TV show during an Instagram Q&A. Hey, they’re definitely not our favourite pairing but at least they’ve got each other… I guess?

ICYMI: Jack and Tori are one of the two couples who’ve made it beyond hell MAFS after this year’s tumultuous season. Are we surprised? No.

Mostly because Tori always had Jack’s back every time he did something fucked up. Like that “muzzle” comment or that one time where he made an inappropriate comment about Tristan‘s body, and apologised with a key chain and a gift card to a supplement store. She was always there for him.

WHERE WAS THE APOLOGY JACK ???? THE SORRY IS NOWHERE TO BE FOUND #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/DVuMC4a3go — luke ◡̈ (@PERFECTNOWSWIFT) March 6, 2024

Now that the show is over, many of the castmates are jumping on their social media accounts to spill some tea about their MAFS experience and relationships after the show. Whilst most people do podcasts, Instagram lives and interviews — a number of them have participated in Instagram Q&As to share their side of the story.

On Tuesday, the controversial couple took to Instagram to host “their own “round #2” of a Q&A sesh. In one of the slides a fan asked if they would be having “babies anytime soon”, which prompted the personal trainer to reveal his game plan.

“Tori and I are happy building the life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I’ve said two years,” the controversial groom wrote alongside a snap of a bed with pillows that read “Mr” and “Mrs”.

Again, not the biggest fan and I never will be. But I’ll be thankful for Tori because she’s definitely taking one for the team by staying with this bloke.

Jack’s tea spill comes after the pair revealed that they’ve moved in together on the Gold Coast.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the MAFS groom said they’re “really good” post-reality TV and they’re going “strength to strength”.

Eh. At least this season has somewhat of a success rate. But It’ll never be Farmer Wants A Wife successful, unfortunately.