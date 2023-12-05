Sydney Will Melt Through A 44 Degree Day This Saturday, So Text Your Mate With Aircon ASAP

Residents of Sydney better start panic-buying sunscreen and Zooper Doopers, because the forecast for this Saturday is predicting a deadly high temperature of 44°C in some parts of the NSW capital city. Dibs on all the blue Zooper Doopers BTW.

On Saturday December 9, temperatures are predicted to skyrocket to between 43°C-44°C in the western Sydney locations of Auburn, Penshurst, Bankstown, Burwood, Liverpool, Mount Druitt, Castle Hill, Parramatta and Penrith.

These forecasts come from Apple’s Weather app, with the predicted temps blazing in a warning red for residents.

Apple Weather’s Mount Druitt prediction for Saturday November 9. Source: Apple Weather.

Sometimes the Sydney experience is likened to living in Hell. The cost of food and rent is ungodly, and the general arrangement of the city was clearly designed by Michael from The Good Place to perpetually torture all who are stuck there. Not to mention that the spawn of Satan (Kyle Sandilands) call it home.

With these hellish heats set to continue, the metaphor only becomes even more unshakeable.

Here are the predicted highs and lows for some of the hottest Sydney locations on Saturday, according to Apple Weather:

Auburn

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Penshurst

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Bankstown

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Burwood

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Liverpool

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Mount Druitt

High: 44°C

Low: 22°C

Castle Hill

High: 43°C

Low: 21°C

Parramatta

High: 44°C

Low: 21°C

Penrith

High: 43°C

Low: 22°C

Sydney

High: 41°C

Low: 21°C

Bondi

High: 39°C

Low: 22°C

Manly

High: 40°C

Low: 21°C

Chatswood

High: 42°C

Low: 21°C

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that the heatwave is set to continue all throughout the summer as El Niño ramps up.

In October scientists declared that 2023 was set to be the hottest year since records starting being kept, as a result of human-driven climate change. So basically, it is going to keep getting hotter.

With that in mind, some of the best ways to stay safe from the sun and beat the heat as recommended by NSW Health are:

Stay inside, and use air conditioning if possible.

Keep undercover and wear a hat if outdoors.

Drink plenty of water.

Keep your outfits light and loose.

Wet your skin with a spray bottle occasionally.

Wear. Sunscreen. And apply regularly!!!

Limit physical activity (don’t have to tell me twice hehe).

If possible, find cool bodies of water to soak in.

Whilst it might be tempting to do something like go cool off at a beach, be aware that as COVID case numbers rise across Australia that such highly populated areas pose huge risks of catching COVID!

Stay sun safe, stay cool, stay sexy, and slip slop slap!