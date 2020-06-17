A cheeky Zooper Dooper vodka hack has been doing the rounds online because it is, put simply, a trick from the cocktail-guzzling Gods.

TikTok user @cheernomi shared the inspired trick, and, trust me, it’s bound to have you running to purchase Zooper Doopers and a bottle of vodka faster than Kim could say “literally legless”.

In the ‘Tok, which has amassed nearly 250k views, Naomi can be seen cutting the top off the Zooper Doopers, pouring a shot of vodka into each Dooper and then – here’s the kicker – closing them back up with a bloody straightener. In the words of Lady Gaga, “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique.”

Peep the glorious concoction below, and tell me this shouldn’t be awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

There were a couple of commenters who doubted whether they’d freeze due to the vodka, but these doubts were met with some much-needed reassurance.

“They will freeze,” one user commented. “I did these and because there is more Zooper Dooper than vodka they freeze pretty well from my experience.”

Naomi also confirmed the success of the genius combination, stating that, although “they need a few days”, the Zooper Dooper 2.0s eventually turned into solid tubes of alcoholic goodness.

Now Alexa, if you will, could you please play Britney Spears‘ Blackout. Thank you kindly.