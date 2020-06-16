Thanks for signing up!

There are times when our fine cuisine confuses the rest of the world. Think of every YouTuber who’s tried Vegemite by the spoonful, or people who lose their shit when they first learn what fairy bread is called.

Now, Americans have discovered Zooper Doopers and they’re losing their minds over the name. Uh-oh.

It all started when one Twitter user asked what people from different countries call four different things. I’ll save you having to answer: shopping trolley, bread roll, chips, and Zooper Doopers. Easy, no?

what do you call these where you’re from? pic.twitter.com/HLedFqT1Z4 — em† trolley era (@NIGHTCENDANTS) June 14, 2020

Not so for the Americans who assumed the rest of the world adheres to their frankly boring naming conventions.

It’s no secret that they call a shopping trolley a shopping cart, or that British people refer to these kinds of chips as crisps. However, when it came to the last picture, people seemed to be more surprised than ever.

One by one, Americans started going berserk in the replies over this staple of canteen food and Aussie summers.

I DONT LIVE IN AUSTRALIA HOW TF AM I SUPPOSED TO KNOW WHAT A ZOOPER DOOPER IS — Natasha²⁸???? (@natlovestommo) June 15, 2020

WHAT THE FUCK IS A ZOOPER DOOPER NO ITS A FUCKING TIPTOP IM LIVID — Turtle the turtle | BLM ACAB (@turtletheturtl1) June 15, 2020

What in the blue fuck is a Zooper Dooper ???????????????? — Darian | #ObeyNΞXUS (@nexusplays_) June 15, 2020

Reading some of these responses is giving me anxiety. TROLLY?! CRISPS?! BREAD?! ICED CANDY?! ZOOPER DOOPER?! GTFO — Shawn Hoover (@ShawnHoover) June 15, 2020

NAH W TF IS A ZOOPER DOOPER THAT SOUNDS LIKE A KIDS SHOW CHARACTER — Helix Adam Oxford (@helix_alt) June 15, 2020

I FORGOT THAT AUSTRALIANS SAY ZOOPER DOOPER https://t.co/VIieNRVqqf — feiᶜᶠᵃ (@frlncult) June 15, 2020

ZOOPER DOOPER????? I LOVE IT YEEES — dave strider at KFC (@systemcentipede) June 15, 2020

zooper dooper might be the worst thing ive ever heard — ????ev (@6ixPistols) June 16, 2020

WHO THINKS OF FUCKING ZOOPER DOOPER — Jake (@luffyshaki1) June 16, 2020

"zooper dooper" as a term for something so benign as a freeze pop is a sad waste of language. Naw, *that* should be the name of some newly discovered club drug that makes you trip balls and multiplies the intensity of orgasms. — Hornyface Killah ???? (@bpsycho1) June 15, 2020

Aussies were quick to defend themselves during the saga. Having grown up with Zooper Doopers, it’s kind of hard to see what’s so strange about the name.

Let me get this straight; you guys never ran to the freezer with your friends in the middle of January school holidays and grabbed a Zooper Dooper to extract every last drop of flavour from the ice? What have Americans/British been missing, my god… — Triple_Deluxe (@DeluxeTriple) June 16, 2020

zooper doopers baby come on https://t.co/aomwLFF1Dv — rudy pankow’s maid is in mourning (@clayfoleys) June 16, 2020

the way zooper dooper is trending >>> — stella • bIm (@valleyofhendrix) June 16, 2020

Some Aussies even woke up to the ominous news that Zooper Doopers were trending. Thanks for the scare, Americans and your dastardly time zones.

Luckily, our precious Zooper Doopers are safe, for now.

I noticed Zooper Dooper's trending on twitter and I immediately thought that they were going to stop selling them in stores as if 2020 hasn't sucked enough already — Alex Lucifero (@LuciferoAlex) June 16, 2020

Phew.