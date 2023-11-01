COVID Is In Its Eighth Wave Giving It Almost As Many Unwanted Sequels As The Fast And Furious

With case numbers rising across the nation COVID is making yet another comeback, this time marking its EIGHTH wave in Australia. Honestly some franchises just don’t know when to call it quits.

Just over a week ago the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee announced that the emergency response to COVID was finally over. However now according to experts we’re looking at another wave.

This can only be described as an unwanted flash-in-the-pan reboot of a product desperately trying to continue beyond it’s used-by date. Like Star Wars.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly has stated that despite the increase in cases changes are not likely to be made to the health system in response to the eighth wave of the virus that locked the world down for the best part of two years.

I won’t lie, I think I missed a few of those waves myself. Last I remember we were up to number four or five. When did all these extra waves come from???

It’s like finding out that there’s now 11 Fast And Furious movies. Last I remembered we were up to the seventh one, and suddenly the world raced by before I could catch it.

As of October 27 there were 6,605 new cases of COVID across Australia, a rise of over 1,000 from the week prior.

Kelly said in a statement on October 20 that “while COVID-19 remains a serious threat to the health of Australians, and requires ongoing vigilance by the public and governments, state and territory health systems are well placed to manage the virus alongside other infectious diseases.”

“Targeted surveillance and monitoring of COVID-19 will be maintained through well-established national and sentinel surveillance programs.”

READ MORE Study Finds No Link To The COVID Vaccine & Sudden Cardiac Arrest So There Goes That Argument

As of October 27, there have been 22,885 deaths from COVID in Australia, with 16 occurring in the last recorded week.