Report Reveals Syd’s Nightlife Has Bounced Back Stronger Than Pre-COVID & That Calls For A Bev

It’s a bit of an in-joke between Sydneysiders – and I guess the rest of the country – that Sydney’s nightlife is actually pretty abysmal. But it turns out that everything is coming up Millhouse for those who live in NSW’s wankiest city because data is showing that there’s been an improvement in Sydney’s night-time economy. We’ll take what we can get!!!!

The data, released by the Council of Capital City Lord Mayors, reports that there’s been a boost in overall sales turnover across retail, accommodation, food, drink, leisure and entertainment over the 2021/2022 financial year.



This is especially exciting considering that we kicked off the time period still facing a bunch of COVID restrictions, and now, it’s seemed to bounce back and gain some extra gusto.

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore sounded pretty stoked by the revelations too.

“It’s heartening to see the trajectory of these results as we want to keep our city safe, open and welcoming for everyone at all times of day,” Moore said, per City Of Sydney News.

“For years our communities have told us they want a vibrant night-time city where businesses big and small can flourish.”

The report analysed 89 local government areas within Sydney and claimed that the city has the highest concentration of businesses operating between 9pm and 3am.

The news comes after the govenrment did a bunch of initiatives including the outdoor dining program which encouraged people to get out and about.



Sydney’s night life certainly isn’t what it used to be but i’ll take any step in the right direction.

So, let’s all go to the pub to celebrate, no?