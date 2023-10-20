NSW Pubs And Music Venues Now Wont Get Shut Down After A Single Boomer Makes A Noise Complaint

Get ready to make some BLOODY NOISE because it looks like a proposed law from the NSW government will mean that pubs, clubs and live music venues in the state will no longer live in fear of being shut down thanks to a complaint from one angry boomer at 8pm. Massive win incoming, me thinks. The karaoke night celebrations will be wiiiiiiiiild.

No longer will all the other cities of Australia, nay, the world, look at Sydney and scoff at our lockout laws from the days of old. No longer will we get mockingly called “the city that always sleeps.” And no longer will I have to feel insecure about quietly preferring Melbourne anyway, where I can actually find something to eat/do after 11pm.

Under the new vibrancy law reforms, any venue who comes under the umbrella of NSW Liquor and Gaming will have their amount of complaints necessary before shutting up shop increased from ONE to FIVE.

That’s an additional four angry boomers to what venues are currently allowed! Over the span of a year thats 1,460 extra noise complaints. Suddenly I get good at math when live music and generational tension are involved.

Does this mean that venue owners and live musicians be able to arrange a pub crowd to sing “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” four times in a row without being shut down, and still have one left in the chamber for gits and shiggles? It does? No way! (Get f*cked, f*ck off.)

Of course we aren’t saying anyone should go out of their way to be a public nuisance – don’t be a dickhead! But even the premier agrees that the “one strike and you’re out” rule was extreme.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the changes are “another step in removing the nanny state restrictions, the red tape that have really stifled the vibrancy, the life and the fun out of Sydney for the past 10 years.”

Will these nightlife reforms see the return of DJ Albo? Source: 9NEWS.

Bloody oath they did. I saw a kebab shop that was closed before 10pm last week. A modern tragedy. Hawke is rolling in his grave.

The change in the laws would also streamline the current process for who manages the noise complaints, cutting it down from seven different agencies to just one individual body.

Currently, noise complaints start with the police, but then are sent to different local councils. The change in law would mean that NSW Liquor and Gaming become the sole regulator of noise complaints.

Chris Minns says that the hope of this reform is that it brings fun back to Sydney, and is also beneficial for the longevity of the businesses.

“The truth of the matter is that pub, or that nightclub or that live music venue has been there for many years, and it needs to be there for the years ahead,” he said.

The new laws will also be relaxing the laws that allow outdoor dining venues to make the most of their space, by easing the application process so more venues can cater to customers outdoors.

Additionally, according to the NSW government’s statement, there will be additional incentives for venues to feature live music.

The bout of much needed reforms was expected to be billed in NSW parliament on Thursday the 19th of October. Let the noise complaints begin.

Sounds like it’s time to gather the crew for the pub crawl you’ve been planning. The band is getting back together baby!