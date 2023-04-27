I have bad news for all of the anti-vaxxers out there: one of your leading arguments against COVID-19 vaccines has finally been disproven. There is officially no link between COVID vaccines and sudden cardiac arrest, which means all of those post-vaccine deaths that were used to fearmonger others weren’t because of the jab. If only we had this information in 2020.

Dr Liz Paratz, a cardiologist at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute led the study, which examined sudden cardiac arrests in 2242 patients from both before and after the pandemic.

She found that there was no change in the monthly rate of sudden cardiac arrests in under-50-year-olds over the timespan of April 2019 to March 2022.

Yep, no variation whatsoever. And myocarditis, the rare complication that many anti-vaxxers claimed to have from the jab, was only found in 13 patients.

“We realised that there was this intense interest in whether vaccinations were causing sudden cardiac death,” Paratz told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“This is an incredibly reassuring amount of data for people who’ve been vaccinated.”

Paratz also found that myocarditis and pericarditis cases borne from vaccines were mild, and were nowhere near as severe as COVID-borne variations of the heart conditions.

She told the SMH that “extrapolation” was the real enemy over the COVID years, as many believed that the vaccinations — which we’ve always known to have a very rare chance of causing cardiac issues — also led to sudden cardiac arrests and higher death rates than normal. This just isn’t true anymore.

On top of this, Paratz examined the 38 cardiac arrests which occurred just 30 days after receiving a vaccine and found there were no differences between them and others of a similar age bracket with similar underlying conditions.

If only I had a time machine. I know a few people who desperately needed to see this research before they truly went off the deep end.

Speaking of “off the deep end”, Paratz also confirmed to the SMH that her groundbreaking research has led to her receiving a bevy of hate from — you guessed it — anti-vaxxers.

Fox News has reportedly hounded her for her “database” so that they can do their own research into her scientific findings and Republican senators have accused her of covering up the truth. Keep in mind that Paratz is literally an Aussie.

“They said I was a child killer participating in state-sponsored genocide,” she said.

I guess when you’ve built an entire identity around keeping people afraid and uninformed, the truth threatens to topple everything you love.

This is a huge win for science and an even bigger win for your next extended family gathering.