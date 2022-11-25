In some good news, it looks like the current COVID-19 wave will peak before Christmas — in early December to be exact.

While COVID-19 cases are still rising across the country, the rate they’re rising at is slower than it has been according to The Guardian. Woohoo! A shred of good news!

What does the current COVID-19 situation look like?

We’re currently in the midst of our fourth Omicron wave, thanks to what UNSW Associate Professor James Wood described as a “rich soup of Omicron descendants” in an article for The Conversation.

A simply beautiful phrase there, like the French onion of nasty little viruses.

Wood — who works on epidemiological modelling of infectious diseases — explained the current wave is likely to be a “shorter and smaller version” of the BA.5 Omicron variant wave we saw over winter.

The national average daily cases for the week of November 22 was 11,953 according to the Department of Health. That’s an increase of 10.7 per cent from the last week. For context, during the peak of the winter wave cases reached a top weekly average of 47,871 per day.

Now of course, part of this might be the fact we no longer have mandatory reporting for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) but I’m still feeling a wee bit hopeful.

So when will the current COVID-19 wave peak?

In mid-November, Wood predicted cases in NSW would peak in the first week of December.

He has since told The Guardian he thinks case numbers will stick at their current level for a week or so before declining. Fingers crossed, eh!

“I definitely expect cases to be markedly lower by Christmas,” Wood said.

“It looks like the new Omicron sub-variants are already pretty close to dominant and that rising immunity from infections and reduced transmission as we move into summer will be what pushes cases down.”

As we know from the emergence of messy binches BA.4 and BA.5 earlier this year, Omicron subvariants have been making their way around Australia.

There’s a number of different Omicron variants but two new ones have particularly triggered an increased rate of hospitalisations and COVID-19 deaths recently.

Their names are XBB and BQ.1. These two variants spread and mutate quickly — though of course, like with all variants, making sure you’re up to date with your vaccines is an essential protection.

With COVID cases still expected to increase for a lil while, it’s important to keep yourself and others safe. Make sure you’re monitoring for symptoms and deffo keep masking up when you’re able to.

And hopefully, just hopefully, we won’t have another COVID-y Christmas. There’s truly no coal in the stocking quite like a positive RAT before family lunch.