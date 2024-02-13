A Catastrophic Fire Warning Has Been Issued For Vic As State Hit By Lightning, Thunder And Hail

Parts of Victoria have been warned to prepare for catastrophic fire danger today as a burst of hot, windy and stormy weather spreads across the state and creates unpredictable conditions.

A catastrophic warning is the highest warning level there is and means people must leave bush fire risk areas immediately.

It’s the first time the warning has been issued in five years, forcing schools and national parks across the state to close.

Severe thunderstorms have already battered parts of the state today, with damaging winds hitting parts of the central, southwest and Wimmera districts from Tuesday morning.

Combined with the wind and heat, the lightning associated with these thunderstorms may have ignited some new fires in the region on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have been battling multiples blazes across state, with two major fires taking hold in Grampians National Park.

Locals were told to evacuate immediately, before a change in weather conditions could make leaving impossible.

“Leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous,” the state emergency service said.

﻿”A wind change is expected which will cause the fire to change directions towards Pomonal.

“Conditions can become very dangerous and unpredictable.”

Meanwhile, thunderstorms have hit Melbourne, battering the city’s north and east, and prompting warnings from authorities.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, predicting damaging winds and destructive hail for parts of the city.

Residents in northern parts of Melbourne reported large hailstones, despite temperatures of 34 degrees.

CitiPower has also reported that about 45,000 households were without power as a result of the wild weather.

Tuesday’s heat will quickly ease however, as a cool southerly sweeps across the region on Wednesday, dropping temperatures as low as 5 degrees below average for this time of year.