A 29-year-old man has died after being struck by lightning in South Australia, as wild storms cause flash flooding, road closures and warnings of rising rivers across the state.

Per the Adelaide Advertiser, it’s believed two brothers were swimming in a private dam near Eba when a bolt of lightning struck the water.

Emergency services were called to a rural property in the area at about 5pm on Saturday. Police have confirmed the man died at the scene.

The tragic news comes as the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) confirmed on Sunday afternoon that significant rainfall over the weekend has caused the Light, Wakefield and Gilbert river areas to rise.

According to the BoM, between 40-60mm of rain fell in the areas in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday. A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the catchment and more rain is set to hit over the next few days.

Severe weather warnings have also been issued for the Murraylands, Upper South East and parts of Riverland, Lower South East and North East Pastoral districts. It’s warned flash flooding may occur.

“With moisture being brought down from the north of the country and with a low-pressure system moving across, the combination of those things is enough to produce some pretty significant rainfall,” BOM senior meteorologist Simon Timcke said, per the ABC.

The BoM has warned of “very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall” around Renmark and Berri in the Riverland district, and has issued a severe thunderstorm warning. It said Renmark recorded 36mm of rain in the hour up to 5pm, and 69.4mm in the three hours up to 6:30pm.

On Sunday afternoon, the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) issued emergency flood warnings for Renmark and Berri, advising residents to prepare their family and home for flooding, move valuables to a safe place and leave “if the path is clear”. The same warning was issued for Stockport and the nearby Light and Gilbert rivers earlier on Sunday.

According to Adelaide Now, a Transport Department spokesman said flooding had caused the Barrier Highway at Manoora to close. Flooding alerts have also been issued along the Worlds End Highway at Baldina and near Eudunda.

The eastern states are being hit by similarly wild and wet weather; as well as in South Australia, the BoM has issued emergency flood warnings in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania.

Stay safe and keep your eyes and ears peeled for warnings and updates from your local State Emergency Service branch and the BoM.