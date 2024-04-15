Church Leader & Multiple Worshippers Stabbed During Live-Streamed Service In Sydney’s West

By

Rebekah Manibog

Published

A church leader and several worshippers in Sydney’s west were stabbed on Monday night, in a horrific attack caught on the service’s live-stream.

Police have reported that a number of people were stabbed during a church service in Wakeley at about 7.10pm, Monday night. According to 9News, the incident occurred at Christ The Good Shepherd Church while a bishop was giving a service.

The publication also reported that the injured include four men believed to be aged in their 20s to 60s.

Authorities have arrested a male who is assisting police with their inquiries and have confirmed that the injured people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are now being treated by NSW Ambulance.

Police have urged the community to avoid the area.

The incident occurred days after the Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing which left six people dead and a further dozen injured.

PEDESTRIAN.TV does not suggest that the two events are linked.

More info to come.

Image source: 9News.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

Channel 7 Apologises After Naming Innocent Man As The Bondi Junction Westfield Killer

Channel 7 Apologises After Naming Innocent Man As The Bondi Junction Westfield Killer

News
Yixuan Cheng, 27, Identified As The Sixth Victim Of The Bondi Junction Westfield Stabbing

Yixuan Cheng, 27, Identified As The Sixth Victim Of The Bondi Junction Westfield Stabbing

News
Bondi Junction Westfield Attacker Identified As 40-Year-Old Queensland Man Joel Cauchi

Bondi Junction Westfield Attacker Identified As 40-Year-Old Queensland Man Joel Cauchi

News
Men Who Held Off Bondi Junction Killer With A Bollard Speak Out: 'We Really Wanted To Stop Him'

Men Who Held Off Bondi Junction Killer With A Bollard Speak Out: ‘We Really Wanted To Stop Him’

News