2 Dead, Another Injured After 3 Separate Stabbings Within 24 Hours In NSW

Two people are confirmed to have died in New South Wales overnight following separate stabbings. These events have occurred just two weeks following the tragic Bondi Junction knife attacks which occurred on April 13.

The first victim is believed to be a 28-year-old man who was in a critical condition when found by paramedics on Friday night at around 8:30pm per Nine.

He was on a neighbour’s porch in Quakers Hill, around 40km north of the CBD, with stab wounds in his chest.

“The community doesn’t have a reason to be concerned, as we believe this is not a random attack,” Detective Superintendent Scott Bingham said.

“We believe the man went to the address willingly and something has occurred in the premises.”

Bingham also asserted that it is a crime to carry a knife in public, for which “there are substantial penalties”.

A crime scene has been established on Narcissus Avenue in the town with authorities asking for CCTV footage from anyone in the area.

A second stabbing occurred overnight in Dubbo, about 400km north-west of Sydney.

At around 9pm, emergency services arrived to a local residence to find a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds in his neck.

Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the incident. According to Guardian Australia he is assisting police with the investigation.

On Friday, a 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the state’s far west at Broken Hill.

He is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested after a search warrant was executed. He was set to face court on Saturday charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Police are urging anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam vision or information about Friday’s stabbings to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.