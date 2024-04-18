Pakistani Security Guard Injured In Stabbing Asks Why He Wasn’t Offered Visa Like Bollard Man

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will consider giving permanent residency to a Pakistani security guard who was seriously wounded by knifeman Joel Cauchi in the Bondi Junction mass stabbing attack, after questions were raised about double standards in the response to his actions compared to the “Bollard Man“.

French man Damien Guerot, better known by the public as the “Bollard Man”, was filmed using a bollard to confront Cauchi and prevent him from entering an area where children were playing in Bondi Junction Westfield.

After footage of the moment went viral, Guerot was hailed a hero and offered permanent residency in Australia.

“I say this to Damien Guerot – who is dealing with his visa applications – that you are welcome here, you are welcome to stay for as long as you like,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

However, Pakistani security guard Muhammad Taha — who was stabbed by Cauchi and seriously injured in his effort to stop the attacker— did not receive the same fanfare or public recognition, despite nearly losing his life.

He told The Australian from his hospital bed on Wednesday that his visa expires in a month — and questioned why he and the other security guards who risked their lives were not offered the same recognition as Guerot.

“Another individual, using a bollard, bravely attempted to stop the attacker and was subsequently offered residency by the Australian Prime Minister due to his courageous actions,” Taha said.

“Similarly, as a direct victim of the incident, I believe I deserve recognition and consideration for citizenship.

“As well, the guards working alongside came running towards the point of incident and risking their lives … (they) should be ­offered citizenship as well.”

The double standard has certainly raised eyebrows on social media, and it looks like Albanese is in damage control — the prime minister told Adelaide radio station 5AA that he “certainly will” consider allowing Taha to stay in the country. He also (finally) recognised Taha for his “extraordinary courage”.

Damien Guerot was offered a permanent visa in Australia after his heroic actions during the Bondi Junction mass stabbing attack.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, on the other hand, does not appear not so keen for Taha to receive the same privileges as Guero.

When the Frenchman was offered permanent residency, Dutton said we “shouldn’t be afraid of wanting people to come to our country who are the best people.”

But when he was approached by ABC News about Taha, he had this to say: “That’s obviously an issue for the Prime Minister. At the moment the focus is on those who lost their lives [and] those who are recovering and I think any other matter can be dealt with in due course.”

Hmm.

Taha was with Faraz Tahir, the Pakistani security guard who was tragically killed by Cauchi while on his first day shift in the job, during the horrifying incident on Saturday that left six dead and 17 injured.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old Pakistani refugee, had just started working as a security guard at Bondi Junction Westfield when he was fatally stabbed.

Tahir was a refugee who came to Australia to escape persecution in Pakistan.

He came here for a safer life.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who released a statement mourning Tahir, said he was known for his “unwavering dedication and kindness”.