Where To Watch The Emmys From Australia, And Why Its The 2023 Emmys — Not 2024

The Emmys are back, baby! After a three-month delay, the 75th Emmy Awards are returning on January 15th in the United States, which means it’s January 16th for us Aussies.

When are the Emmys?

The prestigious awards are taking place at 8pm US ET on Monday, 15 January.

For Australians, it’s Tuesday, 16 January from 12pm AEDT.

However, red carpet arrivals will begin at 9am on the Tuesday, and we all know the red carpet is the real show-stopper.

The Last of Us faves Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey never, ever miss on a carpet. Photo: HBO.

How can Australians watch the Emmys?

The 2023 Emmys will be airing on Binge from 10am AEST, as well as Foxtel if you’re secretly rich.

Wait, did you say 2023 Emmys? Uh, not 2024?

That’s right, friends! It’s actually the Emmys for last year, which usually has an awards ceremony ihttps://www.pedestrian.tv/news/actors-strike/n September. But it got a little bit delayed, so now we’re doing the 2023 Emmys in 2024. We’ll probably have another Emmy Awards this year.

So… why so delayed?

Cast your mind back, my friend…. to 2023, the year Hollywood (or rather, SAG-AFTRA members) went on strike to demand fair pay in the face of streaming supremacy and threats of AI takeover (they won, btw). That’s why we’re several months delayed on the Emmy Awards. “Ahhhhh,” I hear you say, “but of course.”

Okay, back to it. Who’s hosting?

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson (who you know from Black-Ish) will be on MC duties. The comedian luckily only has to clear the lowest bar possible after Jo Koy‘s Golden Globes disaster, so we remain hopeful for nice — and crucially, funny — monologue.

“When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television,” he said upon news he got the gig.

Anthony Anderson, we’re rooting for you! Photo: Getty.

Who are the Emmys frontrunners?

Usually, the Emmys are before the slightly more chaotic Golden Globes (which honours both film and television), but due to the switcheroo, we have a little more data to go on.

Given that Succession cleaned up at the Globes, it’s a sure bet to pick up a couple awards at the more prestigious Emmys, too. It’s up for 14 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, and best actor / actress noms in a drama series for Brian Cox (daddy Logan Roy himself), Keiran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. In the supporting actor category, you have Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård and J. Smith-Cameron.

The White Lotus is the next highest nominated show, with 14 nods, including outstanding supporting actor / actress in a dram series nods for Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, and of course, Jennifer Coolidge.

The Bear, which also won big at the Golden Globes, is up for a bunch of awards, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actor / supporting actor / actress nods for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri.

Other TV shows up for Emmys include The Last of Us, Fleishman Is In Trouble, The Bear, Wednesday, The Crown, Beef, Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets and House of the Dragon.

In other words: at least one person you’ve developed a parasocial relationship with over the past 12 months will be walking the red carpet. Praise be — and see you on the couch.