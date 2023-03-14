The first teaser trailer for Season Two of The Bear just dropped and as a former hospo girlie who has experienced the chokehold of a mildly attractive, tatted up chef first hand, I’m not ready.

ICYMI The Bear follows a chef, played by Jeremy Allen White as he tries to navigate running his late brothers Italian sandwich shop The Beef.

The Bear Season One is chock full of debt, unruly staff, rundown kitchens and extreme horniness.

If you haven’t seen Season One, I suggest you check it out before reading on in case of spoilers. You’ve been warned.

Where can I watch the trailer?



The teaser trailer for Season Two shows all the characters we know and love seemingly packing up The Beef in preparation for Jeremy Allen White’s new restaurant opening in its wake: The Bear.

Season two looks like it’s set to show the cast using the cash uncovered in the season one finale to renovate the restaurant and I am beyond ready to see more sexy chef airtime.

When is The Bear Season Two set to hit our screens?



The internet is stoked to have The Bear back on screens with it set to be premiering in June of this year. So it’s just in time for some winter bingeing.

‘THE BEAR’ Season 2 will premiere in June. pic.twitter.com/BhdMZnS2A3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

me pretending i don’t care about the bear season 2 so that they could release faster pic.twitter.com/zZFiWFDTiw — livvy (@a24daisy) March 6, 2023

Where can I watch The Bear?



If you need a refresh before June, you can watch season one on Disney+, with season two set to premiere there as well.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to rewatch the trailer for the 15th time this morning.