It’s A Bad Day To Be Bi: Here Are All Of The Hot & Sexy Looks From The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards are done and dusted, but you’d be lying if you said all you cared about were the awards. Let’s have a gander at some of the hottest (and nottest) looks from the Emmys red carpet.

When it comes to pulling looks and bringing in extravagant stunts, the Emmys red carpet is way more subdued. If you want high-tier glitz and glam, you need to cast your eyes to the MTV VMAs or even the MET Gala.

What the Emmys red carpet is about is classy gowns, elegant hairstyles and a bloody good time celebrating quality TV. Now, I have no credentials in fashion, but the Journalism classes at my uni were always in the fashion building (which helps I think).

So without further ado, let’s talk about all the lovely looks and not-so-lovely attempts. Keep in mind this is all in good fun — we just love looking at hot dresses and suits.

Your 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Fashion Wrap

Sydney Sweeney

Fresh from a whole bevy of controversies it’s Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney.

She looks simply divine in this simple white number and I am living for the floral accents. I’m sure she’s never been happier.

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton? Girl, what are you doing here?

I’m not complaining though, if any man can pull off a boring old suit it’s my husband. I love the straight guy trend of $30,000 shoes with a basic suit. It really is something.

Lizzo

That’s mother right there.

In case you missed it, Lizzo took home her first-ever Emmy Award for her series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Her speech was incredibly powerful, and made it clear that the body types on her show weren’t unique, just underrepresented.

Representation matters baby! Just like how this look is giving representation in the media for hot people.

The Cast of Succession

Ahh yes, Succession. The show about *counts* six people… succeeding. Okay, I haven’t started the show yet but considering it won Best Drama it must be bloody excellent.

The cast looked incredible, but Aussie actor Sarah Snook really stuns here. No bias, I promise.

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Ryan Murphy‘s favourite actor Sarah Paulson is here and she brought the love of her life, Holland Taylor.

Not gonna lie, Paulson’s outfit looked like a nun with a belt fetish when she was standing on her own, but next to Taylor it’s giving complimentary silver and gold. The secret jewels of the papacy. Two contrasting Pokémon games. They just look so right together.

Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata

Cancel the red (more like sand-coloured) carpet ‘cos bffs Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata have won.

This royal blue is everything on them and I am obsessed. The jewellery is SHINING, the tats are OUT. This is a dream and I do not want to wake up. Dare I say they… nailed it.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Fresh from a whole bevy of controversies, it’s Chrissy Teigen. What a night of nights for women in hot water.

She looks perfectly fine in this very sparkly dress, but I reckon John Legend steals the show here. He has such a cute face, I love him. The subtle checkers on his suit are also gorgeous.

Rail Me King Andrew Garfield

How is this man so attractive? I am but a puddle.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci with this killer bob has made me drop everything and start worshipping.

She looked totally killer in her dress and I am grateful to have witnessed it.

Zendaya

If Zendaya didn’t make an appearance to your event, did you even have a red carpet?

Queen Zendaya became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice AND the youngest two-time Emmy winner ever. Now that’s excellence.

Reese Witherspoon

Pictured here is Reese Witherspoon without her spoon, but looking shimmery and gorgeous.

I can’t stop staring at that necklace. It is chunky as hell and insanely bright. Clearly those Big Little Lies cheques have come in handy.

Father of My Children Murray Bartlett

Our daddy, who art on the Emmys red carpet, hallowed be thy name. Thy kinkdom come, thy will be done, at the Emmys as it is in Heaven.

This man won an Emmy for eating ass in an elite hotel and looking so hot while doing it. I shall sing his praises forevermore.

DJ Zedd

Zedd was the DJ for the evening, and didn’t disappoint on the Emmys red carpet, either.

Imagine being so successful that the celebrities hire you to DJ their fancy schmancy event. That’s how you know you’ve made it.

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Marvel must’ve let Kumail Nanjiani out of his daddyfication freeze tanks, because he was out in full force with his crazy-talented partner Emily V. Gordon.

What can I say, this couple is total goals, and I envy them for being so beautiful, talented, successful and accomplished.

Angela Bassett

There are very few people on this planet who look gorgeous, glamorous and mesmerising at any age. Angela Bassett is one of those people.

She’s a star who cannot be replicated, and this yellow dress makes her skin GLOW. I adore this woman.

Kaley Cuoco

Choices were made.

Amanda Seyfried

Serving Jennifer’s Body-ody-ody, it’s Amanda Seyfried. Mamma mia she looks immaculate in this dress.

She also took home the award for Best Lead Actress thanks to her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. Perfect look to win in, if you ask me.

Sandra Oh

This is next-level stun. Sandra Oh just gets it.

In fact, she wrote the book on what it is.

No notes, this is GLAMOUR.

Jerrod Carmichael

American comedian Jerrod Carmichael came to the carpet with one intention: show up every other man there.

God, this man looks like royalty in this gorgeous fur coat. He would definitely get into Berghain. Hell, he’d be able to get into anywhere he likes looking like this.

Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart & Henry Winkler

If it isn’t the cast of Hacks (now on Stan *wink*) and Henry Winkler from Happy Days (currently not available to stream anywhere in Australia).

Jean Smart looks positively RADIANT in her look. In fact, both ladies look EXPENSIVE here. Maybe I should start watching Hacks (I mean the show did win three Emmys this year).

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, fashion-based offences are considered especially heinous. On the runway, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Slaying Victims Unit.

Kerry Washington

Miss Kerry Washington isn’t exactly known for turning out stunning looks on the red carpet, but after her Emmys red carpet appearance, she should be.

This heavenly white looks immaculate on her. She looks like a cloud.

Issa Rae

If anyone was feeling insecure on the red carpet it was probably because they saw Issa Rae‘s gorgeous black and white number.

Head to toe this look is SERVING. Don’t forget to clock the nails, either.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

The Martins came to the red carpet together serving up some basic tuxedo realness. Did anyone really expect anything else?

No fashion murders in the Emmys building tonight, unfortunately.

Hannah Waddingham & Quinta Brunson

The herculean levels of talent and beauty in this picture… insane.

I love these two and every single television series they touch — they just have that certain je ne sais quoi that is unmistakable.

Also if you haven’t watched the now Emmy award-winning Abbott Elementary yet… what the fuck are you doing. (It’s on Disney+ now, go consume it all in a day).

Lee Jung-jae & HoYeon Jung

Squid Game deserved every Emmy award it received, to be honest, and it was all thanks to the cast for their incredible portrayal of some of TV’s most twisted and selfish characters.

Not to mention the actors are super hot on top of being talented. You truly can be good at everything.

Park Hae-soo & Oh Yeong-su

Speaking of super hot, it’s the two hottest actors from Squid Game. Argue with the wall.

Elle Fanning

The great Elle Fanning ATE on the Emmys red carpet and left no crumbs. Hell, she didn’t even leave the plate, she ate that too.

I am obsessed with how flowy this dress is. I can’t even find the words to describe the feeling it gives me. I am wordless (for once in my life).

The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race S14

One of the best seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and one of the only seasons in recent years to not win an Emmy. I’m shooketh, but the Emmy went to Lizzo so I can’t be too sad. Ruple had to lose eventually.

As always the cast STUNNED on the runway. This is the cast with the most trans contestants ever and I’m so proud to see them showing everyone else how it’s done on the Emmys red carpet.