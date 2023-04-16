Finally, some good fkn news: the showrunner of The Last Of Us has confirmed he plans to go beyond the video game and expand the show’s lore past season two, which corresponds to the second (and final) game.

Co-creator, executive producer, writer and director of The Last of Us Craig Mazin said there’s still “quite a bit of story to tell” after Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) story from the game ends, and he’s eager to tell it.

“Our plan is to do it not just for one more season,” he said during hour-long panel about the show’s sound and visual effects on Sunday, per Deadline.

“We should be around for a while.”

Ummm, what?!

Cryptic as ever, Mazin stayed pretty mum about what he meant — did he mean we will continue to follow Ellie after the end of the events of The Last Of Us Part II?

Considering it appears he’s expanding the current show and not creating a spin-off, that’s certainly what it sounds like. Though how the show will stretch the source material into multiple seasons will be interesting.

Alternatively, maybe the following seasons will be prequels which focus on the early days of the apocalypse? Or will we continue the current season’s timeline, but follow other characters we have been introduced to?

Honestly, it’s too early to tell — but it does make me wonder how faithful season two will be to the game. The Last Of Us creators nailed season one, which followed the first game very closely, at times even shot-for-shot, so I reckon it’s unlikely they’ll switch it up too much. But surely they’ll have to make some tweaks in order to have the show stretch beyond the games’ confines?

Either way, I’m fkn keen — it’s been forever since we’ve had a show this consistently good and beautifully made, and I want spore, damn it.