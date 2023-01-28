YES: The Last of Us TV series has officially been renewed for another season, after only debuting earlier this month.

While the first season isn’t over yet, fans will be excited to see the story continue into a second season, which follows the journey of a man named Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and a teenage girl named Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a fungus-based infection.

The series is based on a 2013 Play Station video game of the same title, which received widespread praise for its gripping story, well-developed characters, and stunning visuals. It went on to win several awards, including the prestigious Game of the Year award from several gaming publications.

The Last of Us showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have remained tightlipped about the creative direction for season two, but admitted that they wouldn’t waste time before heading straight into the story.

“I’m humbled, honoured and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” Neil Druckmann told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two!”

Mazin also made sure to thank the audience for giving the show a chance to continue, and thanked Naughty Dog (the developer of the game).

“The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in,” Mazin said.

Since premiering, The Last Of Us has become HBO’s second most-watched TV series debut in a decade — with 22 million viewers tuning in.

That’s a bloody good innings, I’d say.