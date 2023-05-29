The Succession Finale Just Dropped And You’ll Never Guess Who Ended Up In Charge

After four tense AF seasons of family rivalry on steroids, HBO’s Succession has finally revealed who was granted control of the Roy dynasty, and we are SHOOK.

To quickly recap: the two-time Emmy Award-winning series kicked off in 2018 and introduced viewers to the world of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a billionaire founder and chief exec of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate that oversees a movie studio, cruise line, theme parks, newspapers and TV stations. You name it, he owns it.

We also met Logan’s adult children: heir apparent Kendall (Jeremy Strong), daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook), youngest son Roman (Kieran Culkin) and their half-brother Connor (Alan Ruck).

It’s been said that the show’s central family is loosely based on the Aussie business magnate Rupert Murdoch and his fam, which should be explanation enough.

We quickly learned that the Roy clan has always been competitive, but even more so after its patriarch suffered a stroke in the series premiere. This sparked the question: which offspring will take over for Logan as CEO when the time came?

The stakes were raised even higher when Logan carked it in the first episode of Season Four, and the kids began jockeying for power.

But plot twist: a blood Roy wasn’t even nominated to take his place.

The Succession finale, With Open Eyes, saw Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden), claim the prize as head honcho.

On the eve of purchasing Waystar, Swedish tech head Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) backed out of his decision to name Shiv as CEO. Instead, he became convinced that Tom would be better at pulling off the less-than-moral deeds the new Waystar bosses would request of him.

Plus, Tom is more than willing to betray his on-and-off wife, fully aware that she would do the same to him.

The board also ended up backing Matsson’s company, GoJo, in a 7-6 vote, approving the Waystar sale.

Shiv was the deciding vote, but don’t be fooled: it had nothing to do with her loyalty to Tom. She’d just rather not see her brother Kendall run the family company because, in short, he just wouldn’t be any good at the gig.

While we’re absolutely devo that our Monday nights will no longer be spent on the edge of our seats, you can rewatch Succession in its entirety on Binge.

Image: HBO.