Following the smash success of the recently released Succession season 3, FOXTEL has just announced that the series has been renewed for season 4.

Set in New York, the award-winning drama depicts the power play and money squabbles of an affluent family. It stars Brian Cox as matriarch Logan Roy and Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck as his four children, Kendall, Siobhan, Roman and Conor.

The current cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Fisher Stevens, Harriet Walter and Zoe Winters, along with Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody.

The third season of Succession, which just dropped on FOXTEL, has copped mad reviews from fans and critics alike and did a fab job of continuing the wild-ass narrative after that bonkers season 2 cliffhanger.

Peep the trailer below:

Succession Season 3 is available to watch On Demand on FOXTEL and on Fox Showcase.

All episodes of Succession Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch On Demand.