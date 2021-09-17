HBO has just given us our first cheeky look at Succession‘s season 3 and with it, our first look at the unbelievably well-casted new roles in the family-scheming drama: Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody.

Skarsgård and Brody are but two of the new cast members joining the gripping series about a Murdoch-like family, including Sanaa Lathan and Hope Davis. Skarsgård seems to play a conniving man plotting with Roman (Kieran Culkin) about Logan (Brian Cox)—”when will your father die, with due respect, obviously”, he asks—while Brody is a suspicious investor guy in a beanie named Josh Aaronson. Crazily, they both fit seamlessly into the chaos that is the Waystar Royco family.

In the new two-minute-long teaser, each of the Roy siblings seems to be plotting against someone in the family. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) seems to be aligning with Stewy (Arian Moayed) again and could be usurped by Brody’s investor in a beanie. Roman is having that cheeky chat with Skarsgård’s sketchy character. Connor (Alan Ruck) is supposedly willing to throw all his other siblings under the bus for Papa Logan’s approval. Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Greg (Nicholas Braun)—who aren’t even on the same side, mind you–seem to be having an alliance?

It’s all a lot and ends in Logan admitting he isn’t holding anything back. “We’ll fucking beast them,” he says. “We’ll go full fucking beast.”

It’s all too Machiavellian to end peacefully if you ask me but that’s exactly why we love this messy political family drama.

Also, while we’re here, can we talk about the homoeroticism of that scene in the trailer with Culkin and Skarsgård? The writers knew exactly what they were doing and I am happy with the gay energy we’ve created in the studio today. Take a look at it and get back to me.

succession clip lukas matsson (alexander skarsgård) asks roman roy “when will your father die? with due respect, obviously ” pic.twitter.com/kSr59AoorC — succession clips and reaction videos (@successionreact) September 17, 2021

Naturally, despite the Roy family literally caving in on itself, all Twitter cares about is how good Brody and Skarsgård. Here are the best thirsty tweets about the two coming to Succession season 3.

Fisherman Adrian Brody just hanging eating oysters please. pic.twitter.com/4nirdDMTGx — Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) September 17, 2021

I don’t know, Adrian Brody in Succession! I just don’t know if I trust you!! — Alison Agosti (@AlisonAgosti) September 17, 2021

Adrian Brody is the perfect Succession add on — Starlee Kine (@StarleeKine) September 17, 2021

Roman and Alexander Skarsgard… I sincerely cannot do this today pic.twitter.com/hLIjeGTX7Q — Hannah ???? (@rejectedhannah) September 17, 2021

They put Alexander skarsgard and Roman in the same scene KNOWING what gay people on Twitter would say — Five Star Woman (@bonyamericangrl) September 17, 2021

just remembered alexander skarsgard is gonna be in the next season yeah it's over for me and roman pic.twitter.com/lofRDYhypf — amy dunne (@celiashozier) September 17, 2021

adrien brody and alexander skarsgard fit in so seamlessly???? — iana murray (@ianamurray) September 17, 2021

I want to be Alexander Skarsgard's trophy wife who always knows better and also has amazing big boobies https://t.co/KxYMjgtuLW — jerry (@craptaps) September 17, 2021

Alexander Skarsgard on Succession sharing scenes with Kieran Culkin is something that can be so personal — cait (@caitmarielle) September 17, 2021

You can check out the full trailer below.

Succession‘s third season officially premieres on the 17th of October. In the meantime, you can catch up on the series on Binge.