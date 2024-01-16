The 2023 Emmy Awards Are Upon Us! Here’s Everyone Whose Nabbed A Nomination

We’re well and truly into award season and the next evening filled with glitz and glamour are the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, usually, the Emmys are usually held in mid-September but this time around they’ve been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strike. This means that this time around we’re celebrating all of the best television to come out of 2023 and will most likely have another Emmys for 2024 later this year. Yahoo!!! Double whammy!!!
The lucky nominees were revealed back in July 2023 and they take into account the content that premiered between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. However, because most of the winners were decided back in August, it might seem like the awards recognise some older shows.
If the Golden Globes were anything to go by, it looks like we’ll see shows like The Bear, Succession and The Last Of Us clean up for drama. But also, It’s worth casting your mind back to hit comedies like Ted Lasso, Jury Duty and Barry.
The awards are kicking off at 12pm AEST and you can stream them on BINGE.
But without further ado, here is the full list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
75th Emmy Award Nominees
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segal, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Support Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- WINNER – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
- Tim Burton, Wednesday
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- WINNER: The Bear
- The Other Two
Outstanding Drama Series
- Star Wars: Andor
- Better Call Saul
- House Of The Dragon
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Benjamin Caron, Star Wars: Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
- Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Mark Mylod, Succession
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- Beau Willimon, Star Wars: Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul
- Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession
- Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Murry Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef
- Jake Schreier, Beef
- Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Aker, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Janine Nabers & Donald Glover, Swarm
- Al Yankovic & Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- The Amazing Race
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Outstanding Talk Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Myers
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Steward
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- The Oscars
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Myers
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert