The 2023 Emmy Awards Are Upon Us! Here’s Everyone Whose Nabbed A Nomination

We’re well and truly into award season and the next evening filled with glitz and glamour are the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, usually, the Emmys are usually held in mid-September but this time around they’ve been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strike. This means that this time around we’re celebrating all of the best television to come out of 2023 and will most likely have another Emmys for 2024 later this year. Yahoo!!! Double whammy!!!

The lucky nominees were revealed back in July 2023 and they take into account the content that premiered between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. However, because most of the winners were decided back in August, it might seem like the awards recognise some older shows.

If the Golden Globes were anything to go by, it looks like we’ll see shows like The Bear, Succession and The Last Of Us clean up for drama. But also, It’s worth casting your mind back to hit comedies like Ted Lasso, Jury Duty and Barry.

The awards are kicking off at 12pm AEST and you can stream them on BINGE.

But without further ado, here is the full list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cheers to the Emmys!!! (Image: The White Lotus)

75th Emmy Award Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segal, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

(Image: The Bear)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Support Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

WINNER – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

WINNER: The Bear

The Other Two

(Image: Barry)

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Wars: Andor

Better Call Saul

House Of The Dragon

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

(Image: Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Star Wars: Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Star Wars: Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Image: Daisy Jones & The Six)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Murry Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

(Image: Beef)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Jake Schreier, Beef

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Aker, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers & Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic & Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome To Wrexham

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

(Image: Survivor US)

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Myers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Steward

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

75th Annual Tony Awards

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series