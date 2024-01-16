Christina Applegate Got A Standing Ovation At The Emmys & It’s What She Deserves!!!!

Christina Applegate made a surprise appearance on the stage of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to announce the winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. When she walked onto stage, the audience was so happy to see her that she got a standing ovation. My heart!

In an emotional return, Applegate — who uses a mobility aid — thanked the audience profusely, and then made a hilarious joke about her condition because, well, of course she did.

“Thank you so much. Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up,” she joked while the crowd cheered and gave her a standing ovation.

“Body not by Ozempic,” she added cheekily.

Applegate then recounted some of her roles which people know her from — Kelly Bundy from Married with Children, Samantha from Samantha Who, and Jen Harding from Dead to Me — before she became teary herself.

“I’m gonna cry more than I’ve been crying,” she said as her eyes began to water, before revealing she plated Baby Bert Grizzle on Days of Our Lives.

“It was really a breakout. Is there a picture? Oh, look at that. Look at that. I think I’ve been cancelled,” she joked.

“Anyway. It’s been an honour to play funny, flawed, complex characters like the women nominated,” she said, before the nominees were announced.

Is Christina Applegate leaving acting?

Applegate revealed in a tweet in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’

“And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

In a February interview with the Los Angeles Times, Applegate revealed she was considering retiring from acting because it was becoming too hard on her body.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 am and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set,” she said. “I don’t have that in me at this moment.”

Applegate is a television icon of the ages. So glad she got the welcome she deserved.

