Pedro Pascal Explains Why His Arm Is In A Sling: ‘Kieran Culkin Beat The Shit Out Of Me’

The internet’s collective boyfriend Pedro Pascal has officially arrived at the 2024 Emmy Awards sporting a sling for his arm. Only he could make a sling look hot as hell!

He’s been spotted around town rocking the accessory a few times now, leaving folks to wonder what on earth the beloved gay cowboy did to bust his arm.

During the ceremony, Pedro addressed the injury, telling the crowd that “Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me”. He was obviously kidding… we think?

He was likely referencing the fact that he lost out on Best Actor in a Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes last week to Keiran Culkin.

That mischievous grin. I die!

Speaking of which, at the 2024 Golden Globes, Pedro told reporters that he simply “fell” and it was bad enough of a tumble that he had to pop his arm in a sling, according to PEOPLE. “Be careful, it can happen to anybody,” he warned. True words, king.

His unfortunate injury is not expected to delay production on The Last of Us Season Two, which is expected to kick off next month for a 2025 launch.

Pedro is nominated for three awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his hosting gig on SNL and Outstanding Narrator for his narration of Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.

At the Golden Globes, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series for The Last of Us but lost to Kieran Culkin in Succession. And it clearly meant enough to him that he had to work it into his speech at tonight’s ceremony. We live for the salty tea.

Hopefully our boi will win at least one of the three awards he’s nominated for tonight!