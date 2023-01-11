At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Jamie Lee Curtis is currently walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet and during an interview with Variety, she joked that she almost wore those sausage fingers from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

A Variety reporter asked the actress if she kept the bonkers sauso fingers that she dons in the hit 2022 film.

“Well, that’s a very personal question. Yes, of course I kept them,” she said.

“They’re in a very special place and I only bring them out on special occasions like the Golden Globes. Maybe later on I’ll bring them out.”

When asked if she understood the meaning behind the sausage fingers, which she and Michelle Yeoh‘s character possess in an alternate universe where they are together, she said: “No, and it wouldn’t have mattered anyway. That’s not my job. My job is to be in the moment and I was in the moment, so it doesn’t matter.”

Speaking of Yeoh, she also revealed that the main reason why she did the film was to star alongside the beloved star.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for a flurry of awards and rightly so.

Those awards include Best Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for The Daniels, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Michelle Yeoh, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and, of course, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel.