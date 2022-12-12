Fresh on the heels of The White Lotus Season Two finale, the 2023 Golden Globes nominations have been unveiled and whataya know, the show has scored big.
The White Lotus has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series while F. Murray Abraham (who played the seedy grandpa) has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series.
As for our girlies who, let’s face it, totally run the show: both Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge scored noms in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series.
But, erm, what about Meghann Fahy? Surely she deserved a nomination as well, especially after that powerful scene in the finale!
Granted the episode wasn’t out when the nominations were decided, but surely the critics would’ve copped early screeners.
Folks on Twitter are understandably disappointed about the actress’ snub.
Meghann Fahy Golden Globes snub?pic.twitter.com/h2XWcWTSKd— Reece (@RXST_) December 12, 2022
meghann fahy i am infiltrating the golden globes headquarters for you as we speak pic.twitter.com/SkPgMrhgGq— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) December 12, 2022
Meghann Fahy omission at the Golden Globes? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/uxQIuLFs58— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 12, 2022
Weird of Golden Globes to announce their nominees after White Lotus finale and a) have Jennifer Coolidge in supporting when she could've been in main and b) not have Meghann Fahy on there at all. I think Jen, Aubrey, and Meghann deserve a threeway tie tbqh— Philip Anderson 🧂 (@philipxanderson) December 12, 2022
It wasn’t all bad news, however.
Netflix’s Wednesday copped two nominations, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for lead queen Jenna Ortega (her first nom!).
Austin Butler and Selena Gomez also scored their first-ever Golden Globes nominations for Elvis and Only Murders In The Building, respectively.
And Abbott Elementary dominated the award sweep with a ‘yuge slew of awards which you can peep below:
Film Categories
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Television Categories
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
The 2023 Golden Globes is set to air on Wednesday, January 11 2023, so gird thy loins.
