The 2023 Golden Globes are in full swing and the fabulous famous folk are walking the red carpet as we speak.

If ya wanna watch for yourself, head on over to Stan ‘cos they’re live-streaming the whole damn thing.

The streamer acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 2023 Golden Globes which is excellent news for us thirsty fans!

The winners are set to be announced shortly when the award show kicks off, keep an eye on the running list below:

The 2023 Golden Globes Winners

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Director — Motion Picture

James CameronAvatar: The Way of Water
The DanielsEverything Everywhere All at Once
Baz LuhrmannElvis
Martin McDonaghThe Banshees of Inisherin
Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd FieldTár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony KushnerThe Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan FraserThe Whale
Hugh JackmanThe Son
Bill NighyLiving
Jeremy PopeThe Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate BlanchettTár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola DavisThe Woman King
Ana de ArmasBlonde
Michelle WilliamsThe Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego CalvaBabylon
Daniel CraigGlass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam DriverWhite Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph FiennesThe Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Lesley ManvilleMrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot RobbieBabylon
Anya Taylor-JoyThe Menu
Emma ThompsonGood Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan GleesonThe Banshees of Inisherin
Barry KeoghanThe Banshees of Inisherin
Brad PittBabylon

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie RedmayneThe Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry CondonThe Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de LeonTriangle of Sadness
Carey MulliganShe Said

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter BurwellThe Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre DesplatGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur GudnadóttirWomen Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John WilliamsThe Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

READ MORE
Television Categories

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff BridgesThe Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego LunaAndor
Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul
Adam ScottSeverance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura LinneyOzark
Imelda StauntonThe Crown
Hilary SwankAlaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley CuocoThe Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean SmartHacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald GloverAtlanta
Bill HaderBarry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John LithgowThe Old Man
Jonathan PryceThe Crown
John TurturroSeverance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry WinklerBarry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth DebickiThe Crown
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Julia GarnerOzark
Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee RalphAbbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron EgertonBlack Bird
Colin FirthThe Staircase
Andrew GarfieldUnder the Banner of Heaven
Evan PetersDahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica ChastainGeorge & Tammy
Julia GarnerInventing Anna
Lily JamesPam & Tommy
Julia RobertsGaslit
Amanda SeyfriedThe Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-JonesUnder the Banner of Heaven
Niecy NashDahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey PlazaThe White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray AbrahamThe White Lotus
Domhnall GleesonThe Patient
Paul Walter HauserBlack Bird
Richard JenkinsDahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth RogenPam & Tommy

