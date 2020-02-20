You want it? You got it! An entire month’s worth of new gear coming to Netflix Australia throughout March.
Those of you absolutely thirsty for new content won’t have to wait long; March 1st heralds the arrival of a tsunami of new gear, including movies like Daddy’s Home, School of Rock, Moneyball, and Team America: World Police.
But that’s not all! There’s comedy specials from Marc Maron and Bert Kreischer coming throughout the month, as well as the long-awaited Netflix arrival of the final batch of Arrested Development season five episodes.
But don’t take our word for it! Get stuck into the full list of Netflix March releases below!
March 1st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 2
- Heartland – Season 13
- Daddy’s Home
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie
- School of Rock
- From Time to Time
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
- Barnyard
- Where The Wild Things Are
- Focus
- Hotel Transylvania
- The Dictator
- Moneyball
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Team America: World Police
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- Unforgiven
- I, Frankenstein
- Any Given Sunday
- Double Jeopardy
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version
- The Big Sick
- Collateral Beauty
- The Hateful Eight
March 3rd
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
- Freshman Year
March 4th
- Riverdale – Season 4 (Weekly Episodes)
- Lil Peep: Everbody’s Everything
March 5th
- Castlevania – Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6th
- Paradise PD: Part 2
- The Protector – Season 3
- Ugly Delicious – Season 2
- I Am Jonas
- Guilty
- Spenser Confidential
- El Silencio de la Ciudad Blanca
March 7th
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
March 8th
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10th
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal
March 11th
- The Circle Brazil – Season 1
- On My Block – Season 3
- Dirty Money – Season 2
- Deliver Us From Evil
March 12th
- Hospital Playlist – Season 1
- New Year’s Eve
March 13th
- Elite – Season 3
- Women of the Night – Season 1
- Kingdom – Season 2
- The Valhalla Murders – Season 1
- Bloodride – Season 1
- 100 Humans – Season 1
- Lost Girls
- BEASTARS
- All Saints
- The Emoji Movie
March 15th
- Watchmen
- Blended
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
March 16th
- Rugal – Season 1
- The Boss Baby: Back In Business – Season 3
- Arrested Development – Season 5 (New Episodes)
March 17th
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
March 19th
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Action Point
March 20th
- Feel Good – Season 1
- Dare Me – Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy – Season 4
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Season 2
- Dino Girl Gauko – Season 2
- Buddi
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – Limited Series
- Maska
- The Platform
- Fangio: El Hombre Que Domaba Las Maquinas
- Tiger King
March 21st
- 2012
- Paddington 2
- Unfriended: Dark Web
- Here Comes The Grump
March 23rd
- Sol Levante
March 25th
- Signs – Season 1
- YooHoo to the Rescue – Season 3
- Curtiz
- The Occupant (Hogar)
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- The Post
- Annabelle Comes Home
March 26th
- Unorthodox – Season 1
- Black Lightning – Season 3
- 7SEEDS: Part 2
- Dolphin Tale
March 27th
- Ozark – Season 3
- Il Processo – Season 1
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 2
- The Decline
- Uncorked
- Mark of the Devil
- There’s Something In The Water
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt For The Golden Dragon
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
- Flatliners
March 31st
- Annie
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Tourist
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Madeline
TBD
- The English Game – Season 1
- Ladies Up
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage-, Episode 3 & 4