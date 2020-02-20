You want it? You got it! An entire month’s worth of new gear coming to Netflix Australia throughout March.

Those of you absolutely thirsty for new content won’t have to wait long; March 1st heralds the arrival of a tsunami of new gear, including movies like Daddy’s Home, School of Rock, Moneyball, and Team America: World Police.

But that’s not all! There’s comedy specials from Marc Maron and Bert Kreischer coming throughout the month, as well as the long-awaited Netflix arrival of the final batch of Arrested Development season five episodes.

But don’t take our word for it! Get stuck into the full list of Netflix March releases below!

March 1st

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 2

Heartland – Season 13

Daddy’s Home

Always a Bridesmaid

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

School of Rock

From Time to Time

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Barnyard

Where The Wild Things Are

Focus

Hotel Transylvania

The Dictator

Moneyball

The Karate Kid (2010)

Escape From Alcatraz

Team America: World Police

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Unforgiven

I, Frankenstein

Any Given Sunday

Double Jeopardy

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version

The Big Sick

Collateral Beauty

The Hateful Eight

March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Freshman Year

March 4th

Riverdale – Season 4 (Weekly Episodes)

Lil Peep: Everbody’s Everything

March 5th

Castlevania – Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6th

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector – Season 3

Ugly Delicious – Season 2

I Am Jonas

Guilty

Spenser Confidential

El Silencio de la Ciudad Blanca

March 7th

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10th

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal

March 11th

The Circle Brazil – Season 1

On My Block – Season 3

Dirty Money – Season 2

Deliver Us From Evil

March 12th

Hospital Playlist – Season 1

New Year’s Eve

March 13th

Elite – Season 3

Women of the Night – Season 1

Kingdom – Season 2

The Valhalla Murders – Season 1

Bloodride – Season 1

100 Humans – Season 1

Lost Girls

BEASTARS

All Saints

The Emoji Movie

March 15th

Watchmen

Blended

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

March 16th

Rugal – Season 1

The Boss Baby: Back In Business – Season 3

Arrested Development – Season 5 (New Episodes)

March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

March 19th

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Action Point

March 20th

Feel Good – Season 1

Dare Me – Season 1

Greenhouse Academy – Season 4

Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Season 2

Dino Girl Gauko – Season 2

Buddi

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – Limited Series

Maska

The Platform

Fangio: El Hombre Que Domaba Las Maquinas

Tiger King

March 21st

2012

Paddington 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

Here Comes The Grump

March 23rd

Sol Levante

March 25th

Signs – Season 1

YooHoo to the Rescue – Season 3

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

The Post

Annabelle Comes Home

March 26th

Unorthodox – Season 1

Black Lightning – Season 3

7SEEDS: Part 2

Dolphin Tale

March 27th

Ozark – Season 3

Il Processo – Season 1

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 2

The Decline

Uncorked

Mark of the Devil

There’s Something In The Water

Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt For The Golden Dragon

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Flatliners

March 31st

Annie

The Bounty Hunter

The Tourist

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Battle: Los Angeles

Madeline

TBD