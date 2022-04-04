The 2022 Grammy Awards are in full swing and if it’s proven anything, it’s that cancel culture is an absolute farce.

There was immediate backlash after this year’s nominees were announced as the list was peppered with problematic men including Louis C.K., Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Marilyn Manson.

Actually, let’s make that “littered with problematic men” because they belong in the fucking garbage.

Thus far Kanye has won two awards, for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, while Louis C.K. won the award for Best Comedy Album.

Which begs the question: uh, what cancel culture???

If it really was a thing and a ~danger to society~ (not sure how holding people accountable for their shitty actions is dangerous, but go off), then these men would not have even been acknowledged.

Just to refresh your memory in case, like the Grammy voters, you have selective memory: Louis C.K. was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

The very album that he won the award for, titled Sincerely Louis CK, was a non-apology in which he used the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him as gag fodder.

The fact that he was able to turn his scandal into content that ended up being AWARDED by the most prestigious award ceremony in music really says it all, doesn’t it?

Misbehaving celebrities don’t get cancelled. It’s not a thing. At best they get sidelined temporarily, but they’re free to return to work at any time and they’ll probably end up getting awarded for it.

And what about Kanye West? He has been actively terrorising his ex wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media and yet he’s still nominated for five awards.

Not only that, but he also attacked Grammys host Trevor Noah on Instagram and all that happened was that he was asked by organisers not to perform.

If that doesn’t bar you from winning awards, then it’s safe to say cancel culture is a crock of shit.

Cancel culture is cancelled, basically.

So all you whingers who have been sooking about being too afraid to say anything anymore can officially take several seats.