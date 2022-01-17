Following the vicious threats made against him in Kanye West‘s new song, Pete Davidson has reportedly hired extra security for protection.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” a sneaky insider told Radar Online.

“Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim [Kardashian] is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

In Ye’s new song ‘My Life Was Never Eazy’, the scorned lover raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The song copped mass backlash for its vulgar lyrics along with the gross cover art which features a pic of a skinned monkey.

Speaking to Billboard, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk slammed the rapper for using the “disturbing” image: “The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose – not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets.”

The pic has been flagged on Instagram as “sensitive content” and fans have noted the disturbing nature of the cover art.

Taking to Twitter, PETA added: “The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that Kanye West shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans & other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse & kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment.”

The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that @kanyewest shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans & other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse & kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment. #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/ApA8McboJy — PETA (@peta) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile Pete Davidson has yet to respond publicly to Kanye’s shady-ass lyrics, nor has Kim for that matter.

What a hot mess of a situation.