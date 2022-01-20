There’s a wild report banging around that claims Pete Davidson has been ditching filming for Saturday Night Live to spend time with his boo, Kim Kardashian.

Not only that, but apparently when he does show his face, he acts like a total “diva” on-set. Ooft.

An insider who claims to have ties to the SNL cast spilled the beans to The Sun.

“Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” the source said.

“He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show.”

It’s been alleged that on the days that Pete was supposed to be at rehearsals, he was photographed “jetting” between New York and Los Angeles to spend time with Kim. Not to mention their trip to the Bahamas earlier this month which also reportedly conflicted with the SNL filming schedule.

The insider explained that “normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him.”

Apparently the cast is also annoyed that he’s travelling around with security now, which we reported on earlier this week (supposedly it’s because Kim’s ex Kanye West threatened to bash him in his new diss track).

“He also now has security for when he’s outside the building,” the insider said.

“Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson] and yet Pete is getting more attention.”

A spokesperson for SNL has since denied the rumours of Pete Davidson’s “diva” behaviour.

“No rehearsals have been missed,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly.

“It’s not true.”

Earlier this week, an insider revealed to Radar Online that Pete Davidson had beefed up his security for protection.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” the source said.

“Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim [Kardashian] is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

In Ye’s new song ‘My Life Was Never Eazy’, the scorned lover raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Meanwhile folks are still questioning the validity of Kim and Pete’s relationship. I’m still not sure where I stand on this one, to tell you the truth.

But I will say this: the Kardashians are currently filming their new series for Hulu so they’re in need of spicy content. Plus they’ve been embroiled in one too many scandals lately, so this has been a perf distraction.

Do with that what you will.