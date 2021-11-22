Welp, it looks like it’s official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are legit dating!

Although there were initially conflicting reports about whether their dates had been ~romantic~ or just friendly, multiple sources have now confirmed that they’re in a relationship. BLESS.

At the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala held in NYC this week, some of Pete’s SNL co-stars were probed about the relationship by People and the general consensus was that they’re bloody thrilled for the pair.

Kenan Thompson called Pete his “little brother” and said, “I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time…I’m always happy when he’s happy.”

Bowen Yang added, “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out.”

Chris Redd then made a crack about the couple wearing matching Skims on Instagram: “Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me.”

As for Kim’s fam, they’ve all been rather silent on the matter, but we know Pete’s got momager Kris Jenner‘s seal of approval because the gang were recently photographed wearing matching lewks together in a rather intimate setting and, well, Kris wouldn’t do that with just anyone!

Kardashian family friend Chrissy Teigen chimed in on the budding romance a few weeks back when asked about it by TMZ. The goss mongers swarmed the controversial influencer to see if she thought their union was legit.

Not only did Chrissy agree that it’s legit, but she also shared a theory as to why Kim got with this bloke after Kanye: “Funny guys do a lot,” she said.

“Look at John [Legend],” she added. “He’s hysterical!”

Meanwhile sneaky insiders recently told E! that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are “really happy and seeing where it goes.”

Meanwhile sneaky insiders recently told E! that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are "really happy and seeing where it goes."