Kim Kardashian just hosted on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and gave the most scathing monologue, not only roasting her family but roasting OJ Simpson (the man her father famously defended in court).

Obviously there was a team of writers who put her SNL monologue together, but the reality star really gave it her all — and apparently rehearsed 20-hours per day for the episode.

Kim Kardashian opened by talking about the work she does trying to get incarcerated people out of jail. She also talked about her father, the late Robert Kardashian.

“I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him I met my first Black person,” Kim Kardashian said.

“Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember your first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark. Or none at all, I still don’t know.”

She continued: “Listen I’m an influencer, so I understand that the things that I say carry weight. But I would never tell anyone what they can or can’t do. I’m a Kim, not a Karen. Honestly, with all of the K names it’s really impressive that my mum didn’t pick Karen. I mean somehow she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn.

“I know we’re divided as a country but I’d love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running for…I’m just kidding. I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

Kim Kardashian also appeared in a number of skits, which included kissing Pete Davidson in a Jasmine costume (!) as well as flirting with Jesse Williams (!!). Proof that we’re living in a simulation, if you ask me.

