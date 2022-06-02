Kim Kardashian has revealed she made the first move on Pete Davidson after hearing about his Big Dick Energy. Honestly, respect to Kim for giving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s misadventures in horniness a run for their money.

Kim divulged this horny content on a recent ep of The Kardashians where she discussed her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

ICYMI Kim and Pete shared an on-screen smooch which was, apparently, the beginning spark of it all.

She described the kiss as “a vibe”. Say no more.

“I was like ‘oh shit, maybe I need to try something different’,” Kim explained.

But alas, Pete was playing coy: he didn’t rock up to Kim’s post-SNL after party. How bloody rude.

According to Kim, Pete didn’t give her “the time of day”. But she got Pete’s number off of one of the SNL producers and chucked him a text a few days later.

I personally can think of few things wilder than a spontaneous text from Kim Kardashian, but such is the life of the rich and famous I suppose.

Kim said she actually wasn’t intending on getting into a relo with Pete. In fact, she’d heard rumours of his BDE and was instead “DTF” — her words, not ours.

“I was just thinking, ‘heard about this BDE, need to get out there’,” she said.

“I was just basically DTF”.

But what’s even wilder — or more romantic depending on your POV — is that Pete was into Kim before they even met.

Kim Kardashian said she got a text from Megan Fox, famously part of the world’s other most chaotically horny couple.

Apparently Megan texted Kim after news of her relo with Pete broke.

“Is this shit for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago and I was like ‘Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number,” Megan said.

“Never going to happen. Do not ask us.”

Incredibly strong words from Megan there which I absolutely respect.

From there, the ep made a switch from horny to cute with Kim describing Pete as “literally the best human being I’ve ever met”.

She also said his sense of humour was “like fourth on my list of why I like him”.

“He’s really really thoughtful and humble and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine,” she said.

Now that’s actually pretty fucking cute.

In slightly less wholesome news though, Kim Kardashian also recently revealed she would “eat poop” to make herself look younger.

Literally nothing is worth eating poop for Kimmy.

In an interview with The New York Times about her new skincare range SKKN, Kim joked she would “try anything”.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she said.

Luckily, actual shit hasn’t made it into the skincare ingredients list.